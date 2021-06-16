Wild Rift patch 2.3a brings Pool Party skins, accessories, champion balance changes, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3a is here and introduces several new skins, accessories, events, balance changes for items, summoner spells, and more. Some changes are also being made to the outer tower gold, jungle, and existing bugs.
The patch notes include seven new champion skins, six of which belong to the Pool Party thematic. Even though League of Legends PC regulars might be familiar with the Pool Party event, Wild Rift players will get to experience it for the first time.
The official event description of the Pool Party thematic reads:
"Pool Party is a series of alternate future/universe skins in League of Legends. Set in a summer setting, each champion is equipped with summertime clothing. The Pool Party is also a semi-seasonal event to commemorate summer time."
Also, various accessories like emotes and icons and champion balance changes for Ahri, Evelynn, Janna, Katarina, Leona, Wukong, and Xin Zhao will feature in Wild Rift sub-patch 2.3a.
Wild Rift patch 2.3a official notes
1) Skins
- Pool Party Fiora
- Pool Party Lee Sin
- Pool Party Leona
- Pool Party Lulu
- Pool Party Orianna
- Pool Party Renekton
- Galaxy Slayer Zed
The Pool Party skins are scheduled to go live in Wild Rift on June 17th, while the Galaxy Slayer Zed will make its official entry on June 24th.
2) Accessories
Accessories can be earned or purchased from many different sources, which will later be mentioned in detail. The emotes and icons to be introduced are,
Emotes: I’m On Duty, Mullet Over, Too Cool For Pool
Icons: Sun’s Out Guns Out
As confirmed by Riot Games, all accessories will be released throughout the patch.
3) Event
Pool Party
It's time for the Wild Rift players to grab some goggles and enjoy a splashing summer on the beach. The Pool Party event begins on June 17th at 00:01 UTC.
4) Champion changes
Ahri
Ahri was charming her foes towards their demise too effortlessly. Riot is making it harder for her to work and secure her victims by making the nine-tailed fox a bit more vulnerable.
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 35 → 30
Evelynn
Evelynn is homewrecking high-skilled play too ferociously when using her ultimate to steal objectives. Her focus should be on hunting champions, not monsters, so the developer is adjusting where the execution damage applies.
(Ult) Last Caress
- [NEW] 250% execute damage now only applies to champion
Janna
Janna has been performing too well when maxing Zephyr first. The Riot devs are winding down its power so that it doesn’t blow away her other skills.
(2) Zephyr
- Base Damage: 65/125/185/245 → 55/105/155/205
Katarina
Katarina’s win rate has climbed to a point where Riot thinks it’s no longer healthy given her reset and multi-kill play style. Thus, they are giving her a general power down and reworking how her ultimate interacts with Phase Rush, as it was utterly nullifying counterplay.
(P) Voracity
- AP Ratio: 0.58 - 1.0 based on level → 0.48 - 0.9 based on level
(Ult) Death Lotus
- [NEW] Now sets Katarina’s base movement speed to 125 when spinning instead of being treated as a slow that could be reduced by slow resistance
Leona
According to Riot, Leona was still feeling under the weather, so Wild Rift devs are giving her a minor buff to help brighten her days in-lane. This might help the Radiant Dawn reach her full potential.
(3) Zenith Blade
- Range: 7.5 → 8
Wukong
Riot thinks Wukong is still struggling to maintain his presence outside the jungle. Thus, they are increasing his ability to stay healthy in hopes that the Monkey King can rightfully reign in his lane.
(1) Crushing Blow
- Healing when hitting minions: 50% → 80%
Xin Zhao
Xin Zhao has been underperforming since his rework to match PC. So, Riot is buffing the Seneschal of Demacia to help him regain his former glory. The devs will also be keeping a close eye on his progress.
Base Stats
- Magic Resist: 30 → 38
- Health Gained per Level-Up: 105 → 115
- Health at Level 15: 2120 → 2260
5) Gameplay changes
(a) Items
Bami’s Cinder
The fiery power of Bami’s Cinder and Sunfire Aegis is making tank junglers, and tanky lane builds far too hot to handle, so Riot’s devs are dowsing its damage against non-champions.
- Minion and monster damage modification: 50% → 25%
Sunfire Aegis
- Minion and monster damage modification: 50% → 25%
Winter’s Approach
Winter’s Approach has been getting on the cold shoulder, so the Riot devs are increasing the rate it stacks mana to have it come online a bit quicker.
Mana Charge
- Mana granted: 8 → 12
(b) Summoner spells
Ignite
Ignite is at an awkward cast range which makes it less desirable for longer-ranged champions. Wild Rift devs are thus increasing its range a bit to make it a more feasible choice.
- Cast Range: 5.5 → 6
Smite
Riot is increasing mana regen to help level the playing field between resourceless junglers and mana-hungry junglers. This change is significant, so the devs will be keeping a close eye on this.
- [NEW] Passive: Restores 4 mana per second while in jungle or river
(c) System
Outer Tower Gold
Riot is re-balancing the outer tower gold distribution to focus on local gold rather than global gold. They think players should be rewarded more often for outperforming opponents in lane, not for their teammates’ performance across the map.
- Gold per plate: 100g → 150g
- Global gold on destruction: 150g → 100g
(d) Jungle
Players were ignoring some camps since the time it took to do them didn’t outweigh the roaming benefits. Thus, Riot is making adjustments to these camps to make it less of a trap to spend time clearing them.
- GROMP: Health: 2500 → 2200
- KRUGS: Ancient Krug Health: 1600 → 1200 ; Krug Health: 600 → 500
6) Bug fixes
Riot Fixed a bug regarding champion points. Now, when players reach their champion points limit for their rank, they will neither lose nor gain points after winning a game.
7) Free-To-Play champion rotation
June 17th to June 23th: Alistar, Diana, Draven, Ezreal, Irelia, Orianna, Rammus, Riven, Soraka, Xin Zhao
June 24th to June 30th: Braum, Corki, Darius, Evelynn, Katarina, Kha'Zix, Leona, Malphite, Seraphine, Xayah