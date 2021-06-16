Wild Rift patch 2.3a brings Pool Party skins, accessories, champion balance changes, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3a is here and introduces several new skins, accessories, events, balance changes for items, summoner spells, and more. Some changes are also being made to the outer tower gold, jungle, and existing bugs.

The patch notes include seven new champion skins, six of which belong to the Pool Party thematic. Even though League of Legends PC regulars might be familiar with the Pool Party event, Wild Rift players will get to experience it for the first time.

The official event description of the Pool Party thematic reads:

"Pool Party is a series of alternate future/universe skins in League of Legends. Set in a summer setting, each champion is equipped with summertime clothing. The Pool Party is also a semi-seasonal event to commemorate summer time."

Surf’s up! Patch 2.3a is here, featuring a host of balance changes for champions, items, summoner spells, and more. Dive into the festivities and make a splash at the Pool Party event! 🏊



➡️Details here: https://t.co/tSSKuEpFcE pic.twitter.com/vVgVNQBCuA — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 16, 2021

Also, various accessories like emotes and icons and champion balance changes for Ahri, Evelynn, Janna, Katarina, Leona, Wukong, and Xin Zhao will feature in Wild Rift sub-patch 2.3a.

Wild Rift patch 2.3a official notes

Quite a few changes are being added to this Wild Rift sub patch (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

1) Skins

Pool Party Fiora

Pool Party Lee Sin

Pool Party Leona

Pool Party Lulu

Pool Party Orianna

Pool Party Renekton

Galaxy Slayer Zed

Pool Party Lee Sin (Image via Riot Games)

The Pool Party skins are scheduled to go live in Wild Rift on June 17th, while the Galaxy Slayer Zed will make its official entry on June 24th.

2) Accessories

Accessories can be earned or purchased from many different sources, which will later be mentioned in detail. The emotes and icons to be introduced are,

Emotes: I’m On Duty, Mullet Over, Too Cool For Pool

Icons: Sun’s Out Guns Out

The emotes to be added (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

As confirmed by Riot Games, all accessories will be released throughout the patch.

3) Event

Pool Party

The Pool Party is a semi-seasonal event to commemorate summer time (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

It's time for the Wild Rift players to grab some goggles and enjoy a splashing summer on the beach. The Pool Party event begins on June 17th at 00:01 UTC.

4) Champion changes

Ahri

The nine-tailed fox will be a bit more vulnerable after this patch (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Ahri was charming her foes towards their demise too effortlessly. Riot is making it harder for her to work and secure her victims by making the nine-tailed fox a bit more vulnerable.

Base Stats

Base Armor: 35 → 30

Evelynn

The developer is adjusting where the execution damage applies (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Evelynn is homewrecking high-skilled play too ferociously when using her ultimate to steal objectives. Her focus should be on hunting champions, not monsters, so the developer is adjusting where the execution damage applies.

(Ult) Last Caress

[NEW] 250% execute damage now only applies to champion

Janna

Jana’s Zephyr is in for some tweaks (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Janna has been performing too well when maxing Zephyr first. The Riot devs are winding down its power so that it doesn’t blow away her other skills.

(2) Zephyr

Base Damage: 65/125/185/245 → 55/105/155/205

Katarina

Katarina will get a general power down and reworking of how her ultimate works (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Katarina’s win rate has climbed to a point where Riot thinks it’s no longer healthy given her reset and multi-kill play style. Thus, they are giving her a general power down and reworking how her ultimate interacts with Phase Rush, as it was utterly nullifying counterplay.

(P) Voracity

AP Ratio: 0.58 - 1.0 based on level → 0.48 - 0.9 based on level

(Ult) Death Lotus

[NEW] Now sets Katarina’s base movement speed to 125 when spinning instead of being treated as a slow that could be reduced by slow resistance

Leona

Leona will get some buffs (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

According to Riot, Leona was still feeling under the weather, so Wild Rift devs are giving her a minor buff to help brighten her days in-lane. This might help the Radiant Dawn reach her full potential.

(3) Zenith Blade

Range: 7.5 → 8

Wukong

The Monkey King will also be a bit stronger (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Riot thinks Wukong is still struggling to maintain his presence outside the jungle. Thus, they are increasing his ability to stay healthy in hopes that the Monkey King can rightfully reign in his lane.

(1) Crushing Blow

Healing when hitting minions: 50% → 80%

Xin Zhao

The devs will be keeping a close eye on his progress (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Xin Zhao has been underperforming since his rework to match PC. So, Riot is buffing the Seneschal of Demacia to help him regain his former glory. The devs will also be keeping a close eye on his progress.

Base Stats

Magic Resist: 30 → 38

Health Gained per Level-Up: 105 → 115

Health at Level 15: 2120 → 2260

5) Gameplay changes

(a) Items

Bami’s Cinder

The fiery power of Bami’s Cinder and Sunfire Aegis is making tank junglers, and tanky lane builds far too hot to handle, so Riot’s devs are dowsing its damage against non-champions.

Minion and monster damage modification: 50% → 25%

Sunfire Aegis

Minion and monster damage modification: 50% → 25%

Winter’s Approach

Winter’s Approach has been getting on the cold shoulder, so the Riot devs are increasing the rate it stacks mana to have it come online a bit quicker.

Mana Charge

Mana granted: 8 → 12

(b) Summoner spells

Ignite

Ignite is at an awkward cast range which makes it less desirable for longer-ranged champions. Wild Rift devs are thus increasing its range a bit to make it a more feasible choice.

Cast Range: 5.5 → 6

Smite

Riot is increasing mana regen to help level the playing field between resourceless junglers and mana-hungry junglers. This change is significant, so the devs will be keeping a close eye on this.

[NEW] Passive: Restores 4 mana per second while in jungle or river

(c) System

Outer Tower Gold

Riot is re-balancing the outer tower gold distribution to focus on local gold rather than global gold. They think players should be rewarded more often for outperforming opponents in lane, not for their teammates’ performance across the map.

Gold per plate: 100g → 150g

Global gold on destruction: 150g → 100g

(d) Jungle

Wild Rift Gromp (Image via Riot Games)

Players were ignoring some camps since the time it took to do them didn’t outweigh the roaming benefits. Thus, Riot is making adjustments to these camps to make it less of a trap to spend time clearing them.

GROMP: Health: 2500 → 2200

KRUGS: Ancient Krug Health: 1600 → 1200 ; Krug Health: 600 → 500

6) Bug fixes

Riot Fixed a bug regarding champion points. Now, when players reach their champion points limit for their rank, they will neither lose nor gain points after winning a game.

7) Free-To-Play champion rotation

June 17th to June 23th: Alistar, Diana, Draven, Ezreal, Irelia, Orianna, Rammus, Riven, Soraka, Xin Zhao

New challenges await! 💪 Check out this week’s free-to-play rotation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O4yLr8LUeD — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 15, 2021

June 24th to June 30th: Braum, Corki, Darius, Evelynn, Katarina, Kha'Zix, Leona, Malphite, Seraphine, Xayah

Edited by Ravi Iyer