5 most appealing female League of Legends Champions

League of Legends is one of the most popular video games possessing a huge fanbase spread all over the globe.

Keeping aside MOBA's mind-blowing gameplay and lore, the brilliant artwork and detailed animation of every champion in the game is what makes it so addictive and appealing to the fans.

I swear if Riot Games releases another hot girl League of Legends champion... where my big frog boi, laffy taffy, frankenstein champs at??? — Colin McNeil (@McNeilColin) November 24, 2020

Riot devs have made an intentional effort to diversify female body types among the existing female champion skins in recent years. The reason is that games and the fictional world shouldn't represent a gender with a standard body type and shouldn't be a promoter of stereotypes. Thus the female champions can either be appealing, beautiful, skinny, cute, rough, or chubby, but "powerful" is a feature that is common for all.

This article dives into the five most attractive and appealing female champions in the game.

The dazzling ladies of League of Legends

5) Riven

Valiant Sword Riven (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Riven is one female League of Legends champion who has always been at the top of the list in the category of appealing outfits. Among all the amazing costumes of Riven, the Battle Bunny and Valiant Sword skins are the ones that bring her to this list of the most appealing League of Legends female champions.

4) Evelynn

Masquerade Evelynn (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Evelynn is one of the most alluring League of Legends demon champions who uses her charming ability to lure people in. According to her bio,

"Within the dark seams of Runeterra, the demon Evelynn searches for her next victim. She lures in prey with the voluptuous façade of a human female, but once a person succumbs to her charms, Evelynn's true form is unleashed."

Misery looks for the company, and Evelynn lures in people who are suffering from pain and suffering. To live, she continues to torture others after seducing them with her charms. Her character design and appealing looks, combined with her bio, put Evelynn fifth among the most attractive females in the game.

3) Fiora

Headmistress Fiora (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Fiora easily makes it to the top three of the most appealing female League of Legends champions' list. "The Grand Duelist" is one of the earliest champions in the game and is a popular top laner among the League community.

Her Pool Party and Headmistress Academia skins stand out from the rest, being two stunning outfits in the game.

2) Morganna

Bewitching Morgana (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Like Fiora, Morgana is also one of the earliest females on the League of Legends champions' roster. "The Fallen" is popular among fans for her attractive bewitching costume, which is one of the highest purchased skins in the game's history. Apart from that, Morgana also possesses other appealing skins from the Blackthorn and Coven skin lines.

1) Ahri

Foxfire Ahri (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

According to many fans, Ahri is the most appealing female champion in League of Legends. Her Foxfire skin is considered one of the most intriguing outfits in the game and has become a favorite among cosplayers.

According to League of Legends Lore,

"Ahri is the sultry Nine-tailed Fox mage. Before taking human form, Ahri roamed around the woods of Southern Ionia as a fox. She never felt comfortable in her skin and longed to be human. Her transformation was accidentally triggered when she approached a dying man surrounded by a mystical field on the battlefield."

After gaining the appearance of a beautiful woman, Ahri used her attractive looks to impress men and feed on their life essences. Aside from her Foxfire skin, the K/DA outfits, Challenger skin, and the Popstar skin are some of the most attractive champion costumes in League of Legends.