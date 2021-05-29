Riot is working on a mobility reduction pass to fix League of Legends' mobility creep problem in Season 11

Recently, there has been a prevailing mobility problem in League of Legends, where champions dash around the map at light speed.
Mobility creep has been a concerning factor for League of Legends players for quite some time now. Be it Gwen's E or Lillia's auto, opponents can't escape the unnecessary dash or movement speed ability. The problem has been prevailing in the game for a long time, and it has increased after Shurelyas and Turbo Chemtank got reworks in Season 11.
However, Riot Games is finally taking serious steps to fix the issue, with Gameplay Design Director Mark "Scruffy" Yetter releasing a blog stating their philosophy towards mobility reduction in League of Legends.
According to Scruffy:
"Mobility is one of the fundamental building blocks of League combat, as both an exciting and necessary tool to keep other players at range or close in as a melee. There are places where mobility has been crept up, including a few items that have gone beyond the limits of where they should be."
The devs are focusing on some of Riot's higher levels of philosophies around mobility while working on a trimming pass to improve the gaming experience for League of Legends players.
Scruffy clarifies philosophy of "Great" and "Poor" use of mobility in League of Legends
Riot plans to cut down on mobility creep issues by balancing ability dashes and speed buffs from various items and champion ability kits in League of Legends.
Scruffy is hopeful that mobility issues will be reduced in-game once certain items and runes get overhauled in an upcoming update. He wrote on Twitter:
"This is going to be both addressing major mobility outliers that go too far breaking intended weaknesses like Stridebreaker and trimming lots of small movement speed creep across items and runes."
Here is Riot's philosophy towards great and poor uses of mobility according to a recently published Quick Gameplay Thoughts:
Great use of mobility
- Mobility paired with weaknesses like lower range, lower damage, and lower defenses.
- Systemic mobility with a clear opportunity cost.
- Mobility with constraints like allowing mobility to pop off through risky, aggressive, or contextual use.
- Very long cooldowns for systemic mobility.
Poor use of mobility
- Systemic mobility that breaks class weakness.
- Mobility tuning that creeps beyond the game norms.
- Too much unconstrained mobility.