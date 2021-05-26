Here's a first look at reworked Dr. Mundo's new ability kit in League of Legends

League of Legends veterans will be excited to learn that the reworked Dr. Mundo is getting his final touch-up before making a grand entry in patch 11.12 with a long-awaited VGU update.

The "Madman of Zaun" is now all set to enter the Summoner's Rift, possessing an all-new but familiar ability kit, with some major changes in features and animations. Mundo is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends but has hardly received any major rework since his debut in 2009.

Dr. Mundo's VGU is coming in patch 11.12! Learn more about the medical techniques the Madman of Zaun uses to "treat" his patients in his abilities rundown🧟



➡️Details here: https://t.co/yBNRvJjH66 pic.twitter.com/qgY5hlDko7 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 25, 2021

But as they say, better late than ever, the champion is receiving one of the most detailed VGU updates over the history of the game and will soon be revealed to fans. As confirmed by Riot, the devs have mainly reworked Mundo's visuals and ability features to better fit his mad-scientist theme.

Dr. Mundo's new ability kit in League of Legends

Passive - Goes Where He Pleases

Dr. Mundo on his Passive (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Dr. Mundo's new passive will allow him to resist the next immobilizing effect that hits him, while, losing his current health, dropping a chemical canister nearby. He will be able to pick up the canister by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health, and reducing the passive's cooldown. However, enemies will be destroyed while stepping on the ricocheted canister.

Dr. Mundo will also be able to increase health regeneration based on his maximum health.

Q - Infected Bonesaw

Dr. Mundo on his Q (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Triggering his Q, Dr. Mundo will no longer throw an infected cleaver but an infected bone saw. The bone saw will deal magic damage to the first enemy hit based on their current health and slow them.

W - Heart Zapper

Dr. Mundo on his W (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Dr. Mundo's new W ability will allow him to electrocute himself for a few seconds and deal persistent magic damage to nearby enemies. A portion of the granted damage will be stored as gray health.

Once the short duration gets over, Dr. Mundo will deal a burst of magic damage to nearby enemies and heal his gray health if an enemy is hit. He can also recast his W to end the ability's effects early.

E - Blunt Force Trauma

Dr. Mundo on his E (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Passive: Dr. Mundo will have bonus attack damage which will increase based on his missing health.

Active - Being a mad doctor, Mundo will slam his “medical” bag into an enemy and deal physical damage based on his missing health. If an enemy champion dies, he or she will deal Mundo's E to enemies they pass through.

R - Maximum Dosage

Dr. Mundo on his R (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The overview of Dr. Mundo's new ultimate ability is similar to that of his old one, Sadism. But rather than sacrificing a portion of his health, Mundo will now pump himself up with chemicals that will instantly heal a percent of his missing health.

He will then heal a portion of his maximum health over a long duration, gaining bonus movement speed and attack damage while healing.

Dr. Mundo's new ability kit has not been changed but modified

Gotta say. I love the Mundo rework for now. Haven't seen numbers or anything like that yet. Purely from his kit and the way he feels I wuv him. — DunkernautZZZ (@DunkernautZZZ) May 25, 2021

The rework of Dr. Mundo is unlike many other League of Legends champions, as the new ability kit has just been tweaked by the devs to provide a better visual as well as an overall improved character experience. Thus, League of Legends regulars won't find it difficult to adjust themselves to the changes.