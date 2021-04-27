Riot dev provides a sneak peek into the progress of Dr. Mundo's rework and Udyr's VGU update in League of Legends

A recent dev blog by Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions team, revealed an insight into the upcoming Dr. Mundo's and Udyr's rework in League of Legends.

Reav3 in his "Champions Roadmap" blog, confirmed that the reworked Madman of Zaun is now finally getting close to its re-release date. He believes that his team's extensive developmental work on Dr. Mundo's character VFX, inclusive of all of his 11 skins, will be well accepted by fans.

Champion Roadmap: April 2021



Viego’s return saga continues with a gloomy yordle and Sentinel of Light. Plus the latest on VGUs!



The roadmap also provided a sneak peek into the work progress of Udyr's complete VGU makeover, which will not be unveiled shortly, according to Riot.

Dr. Mundo's new League of Legends voice lines and texture will complement his profession

According to Riot, Mundo's new voice lines will now sound a little more intelligent and will "acknowledge the fact that he's a doctor."

"New Mundo's VO comes across as a shade or two smarter than current Mundo—it was basically impossible for that not to be the case since live Mundo's lines don't even acknowledge the fact that he's a "doctor," let alone his reasoning (questionable as it might be) for the methods he chooses."

The dev also assured fans that Mundo's dark yet extremely comical and dumb personality will be kept intact. His new voice lines will feature an important part of that as well.

Drew “Sandwichtown” Morgan and his VFX team have confirmed that they have finished redesigning many of Mundo's existing skins including the Rageborn Mundo. They are "currently putting the last bit of polish" on his Legendary skin Corporate Mundo.

Riot believes Udyr VGU rework is still in its "super early" stage of development

Udyr was the winner of the players' choice VGU poll earlier this year and thus started receiving a "huge makeover." Even though the developmental work of League of Legends' "Spirit Walker" is still in its initial phase, Reav3 revealed some of the early sketches by Justin “RiotEarp” Albers to give an idea of Udyr's upcoming look in the game.

The dev also mentioned that for its "super early" stage of development, they don’t have enough content to release a separate blog on Udyr-rework yet, but fans can definitely expect one to come in a few months.