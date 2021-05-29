Top 5 League of Legends Skins in 2021

League of Legends lores make the game interesting, and the thematic champion skins based on these lores make them attractive and realistic.

Every champion skin carries a unique backstory featuring alternative universes from the League of Legends lore. This is what intrigues players to buy their favorite champions' skins and flex them in the Summoner's Rift.

Choosing the perfect skin for their respective champions can be quite a confusing task for League of Legends players. A lot of players end up buying random skins for their favorite champions seeing their flashy splash-arts, only to end up disappointed.

Taking just visual effects and old designs into consideration while selecting a skin can be deceiving too, as Riot keeps on tweaking the champion skins with various updates. So here's a list of 5 brilliant champion skins and their prices in League of Legends that’ll make players truly enjoy the game visually while roaming around the Summoner's map.

Which are the top 5 skins to buy in League of Legends?

5) God King Darius

The Hand of Noxus in the God King costume looks absolutely phenomenal in all aspects. His gray hair, bloodred eyes, and an encircling dark spirit make this skin a masterpiece.

Visual animation on spell-casting, dancing with his pet wolf and giving the throne his guillotine while doing the recall makes the skin stand out in League of Legends. According to God King Darius Lore:

"God-King Darius is a bringer of true carnage—the descendant of primordial deities long forgotten in the shadow of Demacia. Slaughtering monarchs and gods alike, he seeks to end the false world of unity and peace, ushering in an age of endless war where only the strongest will survive."

Price - 1820 RP.

4) Storm Dragon Lee Sin

The Storm Dragon skin of Lee Sin is one of the finest pieces of artwork in League of Legends. The bluish hue of the thunderous skin showcases phenomenal visual features while playing with Storm Dragon Lee Sin at the Summoner's Rift. According to Lore:

"A warrior ascetic consumed with an electric passion for justice, Lee Sin climbed the mountain of the storm dragon Ao Shin, hoping to receive his blessing. Having returned from the summit as a legendary Dragonmancer, Lee Sin now doles out thunderous punishment to villains everywhere—ever under the watchful eye of his draconic patron."

Price - 1820 RP.

3) DJ Sona

DJ Sona is one of the few Ultimate skins in the League of Legends store and is one of the most visually attractive skins in the game. The skin offers a variety of DJ effects, crowd waving gestures, beat drops and switching colors, making the players enjoy every bit of its thematic.

It also comes with many props like DJ mixers, turntables and party speakers, building a rave-like atmosphere in the rift. According to the League of Legends theme:

"DJ Sona kicks off her show, mesmerizing the crowd with high-energy Kinetic beats, hard-hitting Concussive rhythms, and atmospheric Ethereal vibes."

Price - 3250 RP

2) Spirit Blossom Thresh

Riot's first attempt to bring in Japanese aesthetics to League of Legends cosmetics came with the Spirit Blossom skinline. Spirit Blossom Thresh skin is one of the major highlights of the game, as it is the only skin to feature the champion unmasked.

Spirit Blossom Thresh has got mind-blowing animations, showing the actual badass human face of the Chain Warden. According to League of Legends Lore:

"An ancient demon of obsession, Thresh delights in tormenting the spirits of those he deems as flawed, but blossoming with potential. He haunts the spiritual afterlife as a supreme collector of souls, tempting the dead away from their path to salvation until they are trapped for eternity within their own memories."

Price - 1820 RP.

1) Elementalist Lux

Elementalist Lux is arguably the most beautiful skin in League of Legends. This is one of the few Ultimate skins in the game, and it comes with its unique animated features. The skin offers all eight forms of elementals that vary throughout the game.

Elementalist Lux's skin animation showcases effects like flying on her magic wand and dancing in two of her current elemental forms. According to League of Legends Lore:

"A kingdom hangs on the edge of ruin as an army of titanic elemental beasts wage war on humanity. The last line of defense is held by a lone warrior queen, Elementalist Lux. To save her people, she must look within and reveal her true nature...no matter what form it takes."

Price- 3250 RP.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.