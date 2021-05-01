Riot to make jungling easier for League of Legends beginners 

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League of Legends' gameplay design director, in his recent "Quick Gameplay Thoughts" blog discussed jungle accessibility and tentative jungle changes in the upcoming updates.

According to Scruffy, one of Riot's long-term goals is to increase position preference for the jungle in the lower ranks. The dev team is currently looking into the problem from a few other angles that they think will help in balancing some of the obscure jungle optimizations. They believe it will help newer players get onboard with the role.

Here's what he had to say:

"At a high level, we want these changes to be helpful and satisfying for Jungle players across all levels of play but we’re not aiming for a significant power increase or decrease for the position. We’re giving and taking away power in equal measure while shifting mechanics so that the jungle is a bit more welcoming to newcomers."

Riot is planning to make adjustments to these balance changes while taking note of player feedback.

According to Scruffy, the dev team is working on four main aspects to make jungling accessible to a greater number of League of Legends players.

#1 - Jungle clears to be made easy

In the current version of League of Legends, the pace of farming and ganking has been boosted up to a considerable extent. This has made jungling a lot more difficult, especially for newcomers.

Riot has since decided to:

Reduce Jungle Monster Base Attack Damage across multiple camps.

Reduce Jungle Monster Attack Damage scaling across multiple camps.

Increase Camp Respawn Timer from two minutes to two minutes 15 seconds.

Reduce Camp "bright' warning timer from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

Increase Jungle Gold from non-buff Camps by approximately 5%.

#2 - Viable Jungle champion pool to be widened

Riot thinks that less reliance on having the perfect Area of Effect clearing kit or the right Crowd Controlling tools to have "Scuttle dominance" will unfold viability to a few more champions in League of Legends.

Smite (along with CC) will now break the Scuttle Crab's shield before applying damage.

Omnivamp on jungle items will reduce from 10% to 8%.

Smite Percent Max Health Healing will increase from 10% to 15%.

#3 - Jungle snowballing to be reduced

According to Riot, the jungle position can currently snowball really hard and have far too much of an influence over the outcome of a League of Legends game. This is why it will be reduced to make the jungle position easier to "break into" and more enjoyable in the long run.

Riot will now:

Reintroduce comeback XP. Large monsters from now will grant 50 XP per level a player is below the average level of the game, subtracted by 1 (For ex: If the average level is 7, the player will get comeback XP at level 5 and below)

Increase Smite Damage to Monsters from 390-1000 (based on levels) to 500-1000 after Smite quest completion.

#4 - Moster leash ranges to be clarified

Managing the monster leash ranges and luring them to a good clearing position for attaining maximum clear speed requires high levels of jungle optimizing skills. Riot wants to help newer junglers learn the techniques without getting rid of these skills.

From now, when a player's within the 200 range of causing the monster to leash, a warning particle will appear to show the monster’s leash range.

Scruffy confirmed that there will be more iterations, experiments, and adjustments to these tentative changes before going live on the official League of Legends servers.