The Yorick-Zilean bot lane exploit is something that every League of Legends player should try out in their ranked games

Ranked games in League of Legends are not just about stat-padding or stereotypical in-game tactics. Sometimes, it's the best place for players to perform un-orthodox experiments, which might turn out to be game-breaking.

The Yorick-Zilean bottom lane combination is one such game-breaker that will leave opponents surprised and helpless. Zilean's with his Q tosses a Time Bomb which detonates after 3 seconds, dealing an AoE damage.

The tossed bomb sticks to a nearby target and in case it is detonated early by another Time Bomb, it stuns enemies.

mano, yorick e zillean no bot é uns dos bagulho mais ridículo que ja vi no lol — ֶָ (@gabtwkkkk) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Yorick, with his E, hurls a globule of Black Mourning mist, aiming for an enemy. The mist splashes across an off-centered area at the target location, dealing magic damage to all the enemies present within the area.

The enemy League of Legends champions and monsters, who are hit by the mist, get marked and slowed down. Within the duration, they also take bonus damage from Yorick's Mist Walkers. These ghouls continuously rise from each nearby grave, up to a maximum of 4 units.

We have to play Yorick Zilean it’s the new msi tech — Clipperzz (@GaudioEli) April 28, 2021

Zilean's Q along with Yorick's E can be combined to generate lethal blows to opponents, one-shotting them if timed right.

League of Legends players should try combining Zilean's Time Bomb along with Yorick's Mourning Mist to deal triple-blows to opponents

Yorick's passive, Shephard of Souls, allows him to spawn up to 4 Mist Walkers at a time, around a particular area of space. When Yorick launches his E, (Mourning Mist) the ghouls follow the target, jump and attack all nearby enemies.

Zilean's Q allows him to toss and plant Time Bombs on a targeted point. Thus, planting time bombs on Yorick's Mist Walkers gets them transported to Yorick's marked target, dealing heavy triple-blow on the enemy or monster.

Here's how to exploit it step-by-step in League of Legends:

Two allied League of Legends players should pick Yorick as ADC and Zilean as support. As soon as Yorick's Mist Walkers are spawned, Zilean should toss his Q - Time Bomb and plant on them. Yorick should immediately target an enemy with his E - Mourning Mist. Eventually, the enemy champion or monster will deal damage from Yoricks E + the jumping mist walker's blows + Zilean's Time Bomb.