Here's why Morgana jungle is so overpowered in League of Legends Season 11 

Morgana remained ignored as a reliable draft pick for over ten years before Riot finally decided to pick up their digital brushes for League of Legends' "Fallen Angel."

Various champions like Udyr, Lee Sin, Sejuani, Rek’Sai, Katarina, Nunu, Dr. Mundo have been reworked on multiple occasions but Morgana could not make it to the devs' book until season 11.

Now that Morgana has received her long-desired buff, there has been a huge craze for picking her in the jungler role. According to OP.GG, Morgana is currently being picked more often for the Summoner's jungle compared to her usual midlane and support roles.

Riot's minor experimental tweaks to the Fallen Angel have worked like magic. Considering fans' reaction, the upgraded Morgana now looks set to stay well-settled in the meta for quite some time yet.

What made Morgana jungle a game-breaker in League of Legends season 11?

As Riot devs wanted to increase champion diversity in League of Legends, they buffed Morgana's W - Tormented Soil in patch 11.8. It interestingly pushed the Fallen Angel onto the game's jungle roster, gaining massive positive responses from players.

The 50% increased damage on her W ability against jungle monsters, helped Morgana out massively in terms of quick clears and timely ganks. The buff also helped her receive a significant boost in both win rate and play rate.

According to League of Legends stats site u.gg, Morgana currently has the highest win rate among all the junglers, with a score of 54.38% as of patch 11.8. She is also one of the most banned champions in the current patch at 43% and currently stands eighth in the jungle pick rate at 7.5%.

The two specific traits that make Morgana stronger than most junglers are her extremely rapid jungle clear and highly effective ganks. She can also clear two jungle camps at once, thanks to her self-healing passive - Soul Siphon.

It's almost impossible for enemy champions to escape Morgana's lethal ganks, especially her W - Dark Binding. The R Ability, Soul Shackles, allows her to chase down enemies for a perfect strike.

Morgana jungle: Best runes and build items

Dark Harvest is the preferred rune for jungle Morgana in League of Legends season 11. It allows her to boost the damage she deals across the entire game. Dark Harvest is easy to stack and grants her access to strong runes like Cheap Shot, Eyeball Collection, and Ravenous Hunter in the "Domination" tree.

Best Runes for Morgana jungle in League of Legends season 11 (Image via Riot Games)

For build items, Liandry’s Torment is the best pick for Morgana. The burn damage perfectly complements the "Fallen Angel's" kit. Zhonya’s Hourglass, Demonic Embrace, and Morellonomicon also provide her with a great combination of damage and utility.