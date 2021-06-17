Wild Rift introduces Pool Party Event, releases 6 exclusive summer-themed skins

With the revelation of patch 2.3a, Wild Rift has introduced its summer-exclusive Pool Party Event and six exciting Pool-Party-themed skins.
During the event, Wild Rift players can earn exciting rewards like icons, XP, team boosts, and some of the new pool party poses by completing the mission objectives and milestones.
Each day will feature three simple missions. The first one is to win a match. A premade party play will follow it, and finally, one of the allies should use an in-game pool party skin to complete the third objective. Along with the event's launch, Wild Rift also received six brand new skins themed after League of Legends' Pool Party Universe.
Wild Rift - Pool Party Event 2021 Missions, Milestones, and Rewards
The official description of the Wild Rift Pool Party event reads:
"It's summertime, and the Riftin's easy! So throw on your swimsuit, head down to the beach, and join the League of Legends: Wild Rift pool party!"
1) Missions
Mission 1: Jump In
- Objective - Win a game.
- Reward - 2XP.
Mission 2: Grab A Buddy
- Objective - Play a game at a premade party.
- Reward - 1XP.
Mission 2: Suit Up
- Objective - You or someone in your premade party uses a pool party skin.
- Reward - 1XP.
2) Milestones
Milestone 1:
- XP Required - 3.
- Reward - Sun's Out Guns Out icon.
Milestone 2:
- XP Required - 6.
- Reward - 3 Team Boosts.
Milestone 3:
- XP Required - 9.
- Reward - 100 Blue Motes.
Milestone 4:
- XP Required - 12.
- Reward - 20 Poro Coins.
Milestone 5:
- XP Required - 15.
- Reward - Pool Party Pose Selection Chest.
The Pool Party Pose Selection Chest consists of six champion poses featuring six new Wild Rift skins.
1) Pool Party Fiora
2) Pool Party Lee Sin
3) Pool Party Leona
4) Pool Party Lulu
5) Pool Party Orianna
6) Pool Party Renekton
The Pool Party Event has begun today, June 17, and will run for 9 days till June 26 at midnight.