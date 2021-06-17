Wild Rift introduces Pool Party Event, releases 6 exclusive summer-themed skins

With the revelation of patch 2.3a, Wild Rift has introduced its summer-exclusive Pool Party Event and six exciting Pool-Party-themed skins.

During the event, Wild Rift players can earn exciting rewards like icons, XP, team boosts, and some of the new pool party poses by completing the mission objectives and milestones.

Brush up those diving skills, because we’re jumping into the Pool Party! 🌊 Unlock an icon, team boosts, and a Pool Party pose.



➡️ Swim on over for more details: https://t.co/14iYLeUbcN pic.twitter.com/Jbz1WIvCnr — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

Each day will feature three simple missions. The first one is to win a match. A premade party play will follow it, and finally, one of the allies should use an in-game pool party skin to complete the third objective. Along with the event's launch, Wild Rift also received six brand new skins themed after League of Legends' Pool Party Universe.

Wild Rift - Pool Party Event 2021 Missions, Milestones, and Rewards

The official description of the Wild Rift Pool Party event reads:

"It's summertime, and the Riftin's easy! So throw on your swimsuit, head down to the beach, and join the League of Legends: Wild Rift pool party!"

1) Missions

Mission 1: Jump In

Objective - Win a game.

Reward - 2XP.

Mission 2: Grab A Buddy

Objective - Play a game at a premade party.

Reward - 1XP.

Mission 2: Suit Up

Objective - You or someone in your premade party uses a pool party skin.

Reward - 1XP.

2) Milestones

Milestone 1:

XP Required - 3.

Reward - Sun's Out Guns Out icon.

Milestone 2:

XP Required - 6.

Reward - 3 Team Boosts.

Milestone 3:

XP Required - 9.

Reward - 100 Blue Motes.

Milestone 4:

XP Required - 12.

Reward - 20 Poro Coins.

Milestone 5:

XP Required - 15.

Reward - Pool Party Pose Selection Chest.

📢 NO RUNNING ON THE POOL DECK! ...Unless Renekton can’t see you. 👀



Make your own fun in the sun with Pool Party emotes! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tvG45O1cMe — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

The Pool Party Pose Selection Chest consists of six champion poses featuring six new Wild Rift skins.

🌊🌊 Time to make a SPLASH! 🌊🌊



👒 Pool Party Orianna

🥥 Pool Party Lee Sin

🏖️ Pool Party Leona

🦑 Pool Party Lulu

☀️ Pool Party Renekton

🕶️ Pool Party Fiora pic.twitter.com/FkfPJDKhHS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

1) Pool Party Fiora

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

2) Pool Party Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

3) Pool Party Leona

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

4) Pool Party Lulu

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

5) Pool Party Orianna

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

6) Pool Party Renekton

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The Pool Party Event has begun today, June 17, and will run for 9 days till June 26 at midnight.

Edited by Srijan Sen