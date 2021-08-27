Upcoming champion Vex gets a mention in the end of League of Legends' Sentinels of Light narrative

League of Legends' Ruination event has finally come to an end as Viego and the Black Mist were taken down by the Sentinels of Light. Gwen's latest voice lines will reflect the same. Vex also got a mention as players gear up for the champion's possibarrival.

The SkinSpotlights YouTube channel has revealed several new League of Legends voice lines, whilst mentioning that few are set to be removed as well. The upcoming Yordle Mage Champion Vex also got a couple of noteworthy mentions in the video.

A number of Gwen's old in-game voice lines were updated with new quips, as previous ones became outdated after the lore update.

For example, previous interactions with Gwen included lines such as,

"Lucian, you’ve faced the Black Mist. Show me everything.”

These lines got replaced with,

“Lucian, quite the journey we had. Are you still a good shot?”

This reflects Gwen's crucial role in fighting the notorious Ruined King alongside Lucian and other Light Sentinels.

Gwen acknowledges Vex in her newest League of Legends voice lines

Gwen's voice lines' set got updated (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

In her latest interaction with Viego, Gwen expressed that the Ruined King never deserved love, especially not Isolde's. As she kills Viego on the Rift, the Hallowed Seamstress states,

“She pitied you, I never did.”

Bunch of Gwen new lines & removed lines!https://t.co/oIDNSxN89H — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) August 25, 2021

Gwen also acknowledges Vex, who is very likely to be the next champion coming to the Summoner's Rift. Vex helped Viego in heading towards total ruination and in return, Gwen insists,

“You can be happy for the right reasons, I’ll prove it.”

This most likely points to Vex’s personality as a gloomy Yordle who finds joy in spreading misery. A huge section of fans also believe that Vex is none but League of Legends lore's known character Norra, who supposedly tasted the black mist of ruination after she interacted with Viego.

The updated voice lines are expected to go live very soon following the release of League of Legends Patch 11.17.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul