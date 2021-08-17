Riot Games might be developing its own esports application

Riot Games might finally be on its way to developing an esports application titled Riot Esports Network (REN). League of Legends wiki moderator Spideraxe30 revealed the rumored app through a Twitter post.

Riot has one of the biggest gaming fanbases all across the globe. It has multiple successful franchises, namely League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and Wild Rift.

The organization has brought all these games to the esports mainstream, including them in various professional and amateur level competitions worldwide.

Just got a survey from Riot and it looks like they are developing their own esports app called the Riot Esports Network and it teases some new features like fan battles and pick'ems for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/onQQs7AqRg — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) August 15, 2021

Spideraxe30's initial tweet read:

"Just got a survey from Riot, and it looks like they are developing their own esports app called the Riot Esports Network, and it teases some new features like fan battles and pick'ems for the regular season."

Riot's upcoming esports network application promises fan battles and pick'ems for regular season

Some mooted features of REN explained by the Twitter user (Image via Spideraxe30, Twitter)

The recent tweet from Spideraxe30 hints that Riot is on its way to developing an exclusive esports application for its fanbase. This app will allow fans to tune in to their favorite esports title out of all the available choices from one particular hub.

Winning fan duels looks to give you sticker packs as well as team emotes pic.twitter.com/hxMROSpe38 — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) August 15, 2021

The application will also allow players to take an active part in various esports events and get rewards for completing different missions and targets.

Players can dive deep into their favorite game's details (Image via Spideraxe30, Twitter)

It can be inferred that Riot might be planning to allow gamers to dive further into the games with advanced champion builds, runes, gold hunts, and others. Fans will thus be able to visualize the complete picture of a particular match and keep track of their individual profiles.

