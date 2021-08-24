League of Legends World Championships 2021 might be heading to Europe on account of visa issues in China

The League of Legends World Championships is the most prominent tournament that Riot Games holds annually.

The prestigious event was supposed to be held in November, with China playing hosts. This was the second year in a row that the country was supposed to be the host.

However, it seems that, on account of certain issues, Riot might have shifted the venue to Europe to ensure that it is conducted in a hassle-free manner.

The issue seems to be related to the visas of the technical team who are part of the tournament.

Riot changing venue for League of Legends World Championships with only a few months left

The League of Legends World Championships 2021 is almost knocking at the door. However, it seems that the production crew of Riot has been unable to secure travel visas to China.

It does not end there, as LCS teams still have not secured visas due to some travel restrictions.

As per the initial report published by Upcomer, Riot is looking to provide more details on the same in the coming days.

The League of Legends World Championships 2021 was supposed to take place in around five cities within China. These include Shanghai, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Shenzhen. It was also planned that no audience would be allowed to maintain the Covid-19 restrictions intact.

The League of Legends World Championships 2019 was held across Europe (Image via Riot Games)

However, if the event indeed shifts to Europe, then there is a chance that people will be allowed to visit the venues. The last time the League of Legends World Championships took place in Europe was in 2019. It was conducted in multiple countries, with Germany, France, and Spain being the hosts.

FPX won that event, defeating G2 Esports in the finals. However, the MSI 2021 was also conducted in Europe, even though it was strictly based in Iceland.

If this mooted change happens, all teams who have qualified will have to act fast. There are only a few months left, so booking visas and arriving at the venue on time will be mandatory.

As of now, it is known that the tournament's main event is supposed to start on November 6.

