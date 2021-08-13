Create
League of Legends Season 11 Coven event: All mission rewards and end date

A look at the League of Legends Coven event
A look at the League of Legends Coven event's missions, skins, and rewards (Image via League of Legends)
Modified Aug 13, 2021, 03:02 AM ET

The highly anticipated Coven event has finally arrived within League of Legends, bringing along skins, missions, and goodies.

The Coven event was released along with patch 11.16 on August 12 and is expected to run till September 13. It has released lots of missions for both battle pass owners as well as non-owners, and they offer similar rewards to every other event within League of Legends.

The primary attraction of the event is going to be the Coven skins, considered some of the best in-game by players. There are six skins released along with this event, with Coven Evelynn being the legendary skin at 1820 RP.

However, the missions will help people obtain additional rewards, and therefore, it is essential to look into them.

Coven event missions within League of Legends along with rewards

To access the event missions, gamers will have to buy the event pass, which will cost 1650 RP. This has been the standard for every other event within League of Legends.

Along with the pass, users are going to get 4 Coven orbs and 200 Coven 2021 toens immediately. However, players can also buy the Coven bundle that will provide them with a Coven Leblanc skin and icon along with the champion for those who do not own her. The bundle will cost 2650 RP.

There are also missions for non-pass owners, which will allow them to buy goodies from the event shop using the Coven 2021 tokens. These primarily include champion shards, hextech keys, and much more.

There are five specific ways to obtain rewards: milestone rewards, weekly wins, coven missions, token bank missions, and finally, an orb mission.

Milestone mission (Event Pass required)

Objective: Wins grant 5 points; losses grant 2 points.

COVEN MILESTONE MISSIONREWARD
1 of 202021 Coven Pass Icon
2 of 205 Prestige Points
3 of 2010 Win XP Boost
4 of 205 Prestige Points
5 of 20Hello There [Coven Evelynn Emote]
6 of 205 Prestige Points
7 of 201500 Blue Essence
8 of 205 Prestige Points
9 of 20Look Into My Eyes [Coven Cassiopeia Emote]
10 of 205 Prestige Points
11 of 20The Hunt Begins! [Old Warwick Emote]
12 of 201500 Blue Essence
13 of 20500 Orange Essence
14 of 20Mystery Emote Permanent
15 of 201 Gemstone
16 of 201 Hextech Key
17 of 201 Masterwork Chest
18 of 20750 Orange Essence
19 of 20Coven 2021 Orb
20 of 201 Gemstone

Weekly wins (Event Pass Required)

Objective: Wins grant 5 points; losses grant 2 points.

WEEKLY WIN MISSIONOBJECTIVEREWARDTIMELINE
Week 1Score 35 points230  TokensAug 12, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT
Week 2Score 35 points230 TokensAug 19, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT
Week 3Score 35 points230 TokensAug 26, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT
Week 4Score 50 points310 TokensSept 2, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT

Coven missions (Event Pass not required)

COVEN MISSIONOBJECTIVE 1; OROBJECTIVE 2REWARD(S)
1Win a game as, with or against Malphite, Warwick or AshePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
2As a team, destroy 12 Structures (Towers & Inhibitors)Play 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
3Get 30 champion TakedownsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
4Deal 90,000 physical damage to championsPlay 6 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens / 2021 Coven Event Icon
5Win a game as, with or against Cassiopeia, Ahri or EvelynnPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
6Gain 60 Vision ScorePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
7Earn 50 Crowd Control ScorePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
8Deal 72,000 magic damage to championsPlay 6 Games25 Coven 2021 Tokens
9Kill 10 championsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
10Kill 12 ‘Buff’ jungle monsters (Red, Blue)Play 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
11Kill 350 minionsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
12Play 2 games as, with or against Coven or Old God skinsPlay 6 Games25 Coven 2021 Tokens / Eternals Capsule

Token bank missions (Event Pass not required)

OBJECTIVEREWARD
Win a matchmade PvP Summoner's Rift (SR) match10 Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP SR match5 Tokens
Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match6 Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match3 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 1st or 2nd8 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 3rd or 4th6 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 5th or 6th4 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 7th or 8th2 Tokens
Win a matchmade One For All match6 Tokens
Lose a matchmade One For All match3 Tokens

Orb mission (Event pass not required)

MISSIONOBJECTIVEREWARDS
Coven Orb MissionPlay 30 games- 50 Coven 2021 Tokens

- 1 Coven 2021 Orb

The Coven skins along with their prices have been mentioned below:

  • Coven Evelynn : 1820 RP
  • Coven Ahri: 1350 RP
  • Coven Ashe: 1350 RP
  • Coven Cassiopeia: 1350 RP
  • Old God Warwick: 1350 RP
  • Old God Malphite: 1350 RP

While the event ends on September 13, the Coven 2021 tokens will be redeemable until September 28.

