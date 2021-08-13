League of Legends Season 11 Coven event: All mission rewards and end date

The highly anticipated Coven event has finally arrived within League of Legends, bringing along skins, missions, and goodies.

The Coven event was released along with patch 11.16 on August 12 and is expected to run till September 13. It has released lots of missions for both battle pass owners as well as non-owners, and they offer similar rewards to every other event within League of Legends.

The primary attraction of the event is going to be the Coven skins, considered some of the best in-game by players. There are six skins released along with this event, with Coven Evelynn being the legendary skin at 1820 RP.

However, the missions will help people obtain additional rewards, and therefore, it is essential to look into them.

Coven event missions within League of Legends along with rewards

To access the event missions, gamers will have to buy the event pass, which will cost 1650 RP. This has been the standard for every other event within League of Legends.

Along with the pass, users are going to get 4 Coven orbs and 200 Coven 2021 toens immediately. However, players can also buy the Coven bundle that will provide them with a Coven Leblanc skin and icon along with the champion for those who do not own her. The bundle will cost 2650 RP.

There are also missions for non-pass owners, which will allow them to buy goodies from the event shop using the Coven 2021 tokens. These primarily include champion shards, hextech keys, and much more.

There are five specific ways to obtain rewards: milestone rewards, weekly wins, coven missions, token bank missions, and finally, an orb mission.

Milestone mission (Event Pass required)

Objective: Wins grant 5 points; losses grant 2 points.

COVEN MILESTONE MISSION REWARD 1 of 20 2021 Coven Pass Icon 2 of 20 5 Prestige Points 3 of 20 10 Win XP Boost 4 of 20 5 Prestige Points 5 of 20 Hello There [Coven Evelynn Emote] 6 of 20 5 Prestige Points 7 of 20 1500 Blue Essence 8 of 20 5 Prestige Points 9 of 20 Look Into My Eyes [Coven Cassiopeia Emote] 10 of 20 5 Prestige Points 11 of 20 The Hunt Begins! [Old Warwick Emote] 12 of 20 1500 Blue Essence 13 of 20 500 Orange Essence 14 of 20 Mystery Emote Permanent 15 of 20 1 Gemstone 16 of 20 1 Hextech Key 17 of 20 1 Masterwork Chest 18 of 20 750 Orange Essence 19 of 20 Coven 2021 Orb 20 of 20 1 Gemstone

Weekly wins (Event Pass Required)

Objective: Wins grant 5 points; losses grant 2 points.

WEEKLY WIN MISSION OBJECTIVE REWARD TIMELINE Week 1 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Aug 12, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT Week 2 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Aug 19, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT Week 3 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Aug 26, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT Week 4 Score 50 points 310 Tokens Sept 2, 1:00 p.m. PT - Sept 13, 11:59 p.m. PT

Coven missions (Event Pass not required)

COVEN MISSION OBJECTIVE 1; OR OBJECTIVE 2 REWARD(S) 1 Win a game as, with or against Malphite, Warwick or Ashe Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 2 As a team, destroy 12 Structures (Towers & Inhibitors) Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 3 Get 30 champion Takedowns Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 4 Deal 90,000 physical damage to champions Play 6 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens / 2021 Coven Event Icon 5 Win a game as, with or against Cassiopeia, Ahri or Evelynn Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 6 Gain 60 Vision Score Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 7 Earn 50 Crowd Control Score Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 8 Deal 72,000 magic damage to champions Play 6 Games 25 Coven 2021 Tokens 9 Kill 10 champions Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 10 Kill 12 ‘Buff’ jungle monsters (Red, Blue) Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 11 Kill 350 minions Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 12 Play 2 games as, with or against Coven or Old God skins Play 6 Games 25 Coven 2021 Tokens / Eternals Capsule

Token bank missions (Event Pass not required)

OBJECTIVE REWARD Win a matchmade PvP Summoner's Rift (SR) match 10 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP SR match 5 Tokens Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match 3 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 1st or 2nd 8 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 3rd or 4th 6 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 5th or 6th 4 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 7th or 8th 2 Tokens Win a matchmade One For All match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade One For All match 3 Tokens

Orb mission (Event pass not required)

MISSION OBJECTIVE REWARDS Coven Orb Mission Play 30 games - 50 Coven 2021 Tokens - 1 Coven 2021 Orb

The Coven skins along with their prices have been mentioned below:

Coven Evelynn : 1820 RP

Coven Ahri: 1350 RP

Coven Ashe: 1350 RP

Coven Cassiopeia: 1350 RP

Old God Warwick: 1350 RP

Old God Malphite: 1350 RP

While the event ends on September 13, the Coven 2021 tokens will be redeemable until September 28.

