Riot provides first look into the upcoming League of Legends’ Crime City Nightmare skin line and more

Riot Games has recently showcased the splash art of eight skins that will be released at some point in the future for League of Legends.
Riot games posted this on Weibo and five of those eight skins will be part of the Crime City Nightmare skin line within League of Legends. The other three seem to be part of a Phoenix line of skins even though each and every one of them has a different name.
The Crime City Nightmare skin line is expected to be released with patch 11.17 within League of Legends. If everything remains as per schedule then the patch should arrive somewhere around August 26, 2021.
Currently, patch 11.16 is going to drop on August 11, 2021. This means as per the two week schedule of League of Legends, it will end on August 25, 2021.
First look into the Crime City Nightmare skin line and the Phoenix skin line coming to League of Legends.
The champions who are part of the Crime City Nightmare skin line include Darius, Akali, Zyra, Shaco and Twisted Fate. On the other hand, the champions who are part of the Phoenix line of skins include Xayah, Anivia and Seraphine.
However, these skins do not have a price as of yet but will be announced at some point in the future.
1) Crime City Nightmare Darius
2) Crime City Nightmare Zyra
3) Crime City Nightmare Akali
4) Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate
5) Crime City Nightmare Shaco
6) Divine Phoenix Anivia
7) Brave Phoenix Xayah
8) Graceful Phoenix Seraphine
It is still not clear whether these skin lines will be released together or not. However, considering Riot showcased them altogether, it is possible that a massive number of skins will make their way into League of Legends along with patch 11.17.
Disclaimer to Readers: Everything mentioned here is based on early news and is subject to change.