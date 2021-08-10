NiP returns to League of Legends after merging with Chinese LPL team Victory Five

NiP, or Ninjas in Pyjamas, is a legendary Swedish esports team that is looking to make its return to League of Legends. NiP entered the League of Legends scene back in 2013. They took over the Copenhagen Wolves roster to start their campaign. However, poor performances over the years, accompanied by frequent roster changes, never let this team make a mark on the scene. They have never been able to compete at the upper echelon of League of Legends and thereby the team disbanded in the year 2018.

Ninjas in Pyjamas have re-entered League of Legends through a merger with Team Victory Five in the LPL



It seems, however, that they have recently acquired an LPL team called “Victory Five” and will enter the Chinese league to compete.

NiP acquired Victory Five who have been underperforming at LPL to mark a return into League of Legends

Victory Five has been quite poor and has not won a single game in the 2021 Summer Split. They are currently sitting at 0-16, and it looks like Ninjas in Pyjamas will have to do some work if they don't want history to repeat. They still have quite some time on their hands, as the team will not be competing before 2022.

However, it seems NiP is quite charged up, as they made quite an encouraging post on their website.

“Since the rebirth of NIP, we have worked tirelessly with a single vision: becoming the first truly global esports organization. Today we’re taking a massive step towards that goal by entering a new market together with Chinese esports group ESV5 to create NIP Group — a global organization that fields teams in all the major esports titles. More NIP rosters, more potential for titles.

Through this move, we’ll get a spot in the LPL franchise, the world’s biggest League of Legends league, and rebranding Victory Five to Ninjas in Pyjamas. With the addition of NIP’s performance team and model, this marriage of East-West philosophies should make for a potent approach not seen before in the LPL. The same procedure goes for League of Legends: Wild Rift”

NiP will also be entering Wild Rift by following the exact same procedure as the primary League of Legends team. It seems the organization wants to build a strong bond with the Eastern side of the world and thereby create a diverse community. This should get NiP fans excited, and hopefully it will be a return worth remembering.

