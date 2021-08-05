The League of Legends community voice their frustration after a disappointing end to the Sentinels of Light event

The Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends has finally ended, and it puts an end to Viego’s reign as the King of the Shadow Isles.

Viego turned into a human being after Isolde’s soul was put to rest by Akshan, and it provided them enough time to tie him in Camavor. The issue is with how the entire Sentinels of Light event was managed within League of Legends. Riot introduced several characters who supposedly helped Lucian, Senna, and Gwen to fight the Black Mist.

How in the world did they decide "Viego literally gets tied to Camavor" was a good ending for the Ruination event — pegin (@pengulican) August 3, 2021

However, none of these characters were present in the Absolution trailer that Riot released very recently. Apart from that, Yorick was dealt with in a shocking manner which led to many unanswered questions.

Narrative of Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends has led to player complaints

The lore of League of Legends is quite vast, and inconsistencies are not uncommon. However, when Riot publishes something as canon, players expect a consistent narrative to tie the threads and build an interconnected world.

Someone like Thresh, who is supposed to be the new king of the Shadow Isles, did not feature in the Absolution trailer, which was also quite disappointing. Players are already asking for a retcon to provide a better link between events from the past and the future.

Characters like Irelia and Riven, who had a decent presence over the entire event, were left out in the cinematic, making very little sense. In truth, the entire event could have been Riot’s way of selling more skin for characters, which would have been totally fine. Last year the Spirit Blossom Event in League of Legends was handled much better, and yet they managed to introduce a wide variety of skins to the game.

I'm going to day dream about my perfect retcon about the Ruination and pretend it is the real story



Since you know, "canon" doesn't mean "official" anymore — Hekatiane | Gwen carried the Ruination (@Hekatiane) August 3, 2021

The problem with this event is that players really do not know what to expect anymore. Considering what was shown at the event and the fact that the character lore is quite inconsistent, it has led to confusion on how the future will pan out.

Riot will have to figure out methods to provide viable justification for what happened and the reasons behind those. As of now, Vex and Thresh need to have a proper setup. For the rest of the year, they will be the centers of attraction within League of Legends. However, Riot will need another event of this scale to tie things together and fill out the gaps that are currently present.

