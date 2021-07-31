League of Legends community is quite disappointed with Viego’s inconsistent lore  

Viego, the King of Camavor, is the primary antagonist in the Ruination theme within League of Legends. Viego's character and lore is integral to League of Legends and he is the sole reason for the black mist spreading across Runeterra

However Viego does all this because he wants to revive his dead wife. She died while protecting Viego from an assassin. This led to Viego going mad and eventually finding out about the Blessed Isles. He eventually learned about the water of rejuvenation and ignored every warning to not use it.

This led to corruption and thereby the events associated with Ruination within League of Legends. But the issue is not with his overarching lore but his relationship with Isolde.

Viego’s lore is quite inconsistent in League of Legends

Initially, Riot portrayed Viego as an extremely selfish, carefree and spoiled child. He cared about nothing else but his own well-being. Isolde was extremely beautiful and Viego wanted her for himself. He obsessed over her, and when she eventually died, all his attempts to revive her failed miserably.

Isolde mentions that she never wanted to come back to life (Image via League of Legends)

The first time he tried led to Ruination and the second time led to the current Sentinels of Light live event. Within the event, he finally revived Isolde mentioned that she did not want to come back. This angered Viego and he promised to destroy everything. However, Senna and Gwen, along with Akshan, managed to stop him temporarily.

This begs the question: Did Riot originally plan to showcase him as someone who loved Isolde only for materialistic aspects? Then why all of a sudden he is becoming romantic?

He never loved Isolde as a person, and to him, she was a possession which he needed to protect. His actions after her death show how obsessive he was.

This has led to frustration among players, as they felt Viego was better off as a person who is hated by others. He has murdered countless people in the name of love, and the fact that he is always looking to destroy everything for Isolde shows how self-centered he is.

Viego was abusive and toxic towards Isolde and there are hints even though Riot never fully presented it properly. The presentation of Viego in visual novels and the story originally written by Riot consistently get mismatched and it leads to issues in understanding the actual lore.

Another frustrating thing is the fact that Riot has presented practically no information on Isolde. Therefore, it is really difficult to understand Viego's ulterior motives. So far, Isolde is just as a piece of toy for Viego. Her character has not been developed at all, which is quite a surprise considering everything in Ruination is due to Isolde’s death.

Isolde mentions that Viego turned their love into bitterness through his obsession (Image via League of Legends)

Therefore, fans are disappointed. In the future, Riot will make better efforts towards ensuring that such inconsistencies do not exist within the lore.

