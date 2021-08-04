League of Legends’ new Absolution cinematic hints at Isolde’s toxic relationship with Viego

League of Legends dropped the Absolution cinematic which concludes the Sentinels of Light event that has been going on for the past three weeks.

This cinematic covers the part where Viego finally managed to revive Isolde by killing both Senna and Gwen. However, they were saved by Akshan where he used his Absolver to kill Isolde and revive both of them.

Finally, Gwen and Senna manage to stop Viego’s onslaught by pinning him down with Sentinel magic. However, this cinematic reveals something extremely important in relation to the lore between Viego and Isolde.

Further proof regarding Viego and Isolde’s materialistic love in League of Legends

The cinematic shows that Viego kills Gwen first and then he releases a blast that knocks off every other Sentinel. He then opens up a portal to Camavor and brings both Senna and Gwen with him.

However, Akshan also managed to sneak into the portal alongside Viego.

Isolde's soul releases from Gwen and Senna leading to their death (Image via League of Legends)

The cinematic continues as Isolde is revived and Viego finally seems to feel happiness. However, as soon as her apparition surfaces as she drains the life force of both Senna and Gwen, she accuses Viego of becoming dark at his heart.

She claims Viego’s obsession has led him to cause massive destruction and that she does not wish to come back to life. She clearly states that Viego is evil and thus whatever he is doing does not showcase anything related to love.

In the meantime Akshan fires his weapon and kills Isolde’s apparition which revives both Gwen and Senna.

Akshan fires the Absolver and kills Isolde (Image via League of Legends)

Viego is still in trauma and this gives them enough time to put him down inside Camavor. They leave the portal and thereby put an end to Viego’s madness as of now.

However, in the end the cinematic shows a music box that had both Viego and Isolde holding hands and dancing. However, now the box had only Isolde as Viego had fallen off.

Senna and Gwen pin down Viego (Image via League of Legends)

This shows that Isolde’s love for Viego is completely lost. She does not seem to love him anymore and her actions kind of prove that their relationship was not at all healthy.

While there are several unanswered questions and the cinematic does not match the in-game event, it kind of showcases the poor connection between Viego and Isolde.

Symbolism of Viego being separated from Isolde (Image via League of Legends)

This, however, is probably not the end of Viego and the fact that he has lost Isolde now might exacerbate his rage. He might return to cause even further destruction.

