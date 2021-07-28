The Sentinels of Light character interactions feel too off to be canon League of Legends lore

The Sentinels of Light event within League of Legends is the biggest that Riot Games has ever done. However, it is definitely not perfect, and there are several lore-related issues that have been observed within the event.

It is unclear whether Riot Games did it on purpose, even though there is absolutely no reason to take such a route.

This is a bit frustrating but remember:

Riot has miltiple narrative teams, all of which add to Runeterra. So one team may work on the Sentinels while the other teams might work on future Mordekaiser. All while not knowing about the other teams.

It was stated Sentinels are canon. https://t.co/S7LhT0ilBF — Necrit 🎩 (@Necrit94) July 24, 2021

It is essential to realize that the three characters, namely Senna, Lucian, and Viego, are canon, and the ending of the event will probably be canon as well, at least in relation to League of Legends.

However, the issue is related to individual characters who are part of the event. Some of the characters are acting way out of their natural state. On the other hand, others seem to be doing things that are not possible as long as the original lore of League of Legends is followed.

Lore-related mistakes in the League of Legends live event

As showcased in the Sentinels of Light event, the characters do not seem to be agreeing to their background. Therefore, it is vital to take a closer look at each one of them in the latest event within League of Legends.

1) Vayne

Vayne hates magic as she was psychologically scarred as a child (Image via League of Legends)

Vayne in League of Legends is a monster slayer who hates magic to the core. However, she did not start hating it for no good reason. Her hate for magic arrived when, as a child, she witnessed Evelynn massacre her parents right in front of her eyes.

This made her detest the idea of magic as she became psychologically scarred for life. However, at the Sentinels of Light event, Vayne not only started supporting magic, but she also agreed to join the Sentinels, who have been using magic as well.

This is entirely uncharacteristic of her, as until now, Vayne has outright refused to support anyone or anything that closely resembles magic.

2) Riven

Riven switching her sword for a sentinel weapon is uncharacteristic of her (Image via League of Legends)

In the event, the Sentinels found Riven within Noxus, who was imprisoned as a slave. The issue is not that Riven was there at Noxus, which is totally fine with the lore of League of Legends. The problem is that Riven decided to give up her sword for the Sentinel of Light weapon.

It is highly possible that Riot did it just to promote her skin. However, in reality, to date, Riven has never given up her broken sword. That weapon has been broken for quite some time, and yet she continues to use it no matter what.

That sword has all of Riven’s memories and past attached, and in no circumstance will she ever let go of it.

3) Olaf

Olaf and Lucian have no interaction inspite of knowing each other (Image via League of Legends)

The first major issue with Olaf is that he seems to be wearing an eyepatch in his new Sentinel of Light attire. In the event, there was no mention of how he suffered the eye injury while it was clearly shown that Vayne’s hair was dressed by Gwen.

Apart from that, Olaf is only part of the event as comic relief. Lucian and Olaf know each other from the “Shadow and Fortune” story in League of Legends. However, not once during the event does Lucian tried to talk to Olaf, and this is another strange problem.

It is true that Olaf might have been in a berserker state at first when they met in the event. However, once he calmed down, it is impossible that he does not remember Lucian.

4) Irelia

Irelia making sentinel blades levitate makes no sense in terms of lore (Image via League of Legends)

The fact that Irelia seems to be using Sentinel weapons is absolutely incorrect in every sense. Her blades are not some magical artifacts that she found inside some hidden cave.

Irelia’s blades are attuned to her, and they are part of her family crest. There is no way that she suddenly picked up Sentinel weapons and managed to levitate them as if it was nothing.

5) Diana

Diana dropping her weapon that is forged by the stars for a mortal blade is very awkward to see (Image via League of Legends)

Diana is a goddess, and the fact that she decided to join hands with mortals is very much disturbing. Secondly, for some reason, she agreed to give up her weapon for a mortal blade. Diana’s weapon is celestial, and it was forged by the stars themselves.

Thirdly, Diana being in Targon is entirely against the lore. Her folklore clearly states that she not only left Targon, but she even left her blade behind, which was picked up by Aphelios at a later time.

6) Rengar

Rengar belongs to a very intelligent clan and he is not supposed to speak in third person (Image via League of Legends)

In the event, Rengar is a total failure of a character and is purely present for comic relief. He talks in the third person within the event, which is also quite surprising.

Rengar is part of the Kiilash tribe, who are extremely intelligent hunters. Yet, in the event, Rengar is treated as a dumb cat which is utter disrespect to both his lore as well as the character altogether.

7) Pyke

Pyke was forced to become a comic relief which is disappointing for such a good character (Image via League of Legends)

Pyke is one of the best characters to exist in League of Legends currently. He is the terror of Bilgewater and one of the most severe characters to exist within the game.

However, for some reason, they made him a comic relief with an overarching obsession for the list. The fact that he goes around and asks everyone about his list makes it really difficult to take him seriously, which is a disappointing way to ruin a character.

Apart from that, neither Illaoi nor the Buhru Sentinel, shown at the beginning of the event, were seen. This is quite surprising as well since, within the League of Legends lore, they should exist within Bilgewater.

8) Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune should have no idea about Gangplank or his existence as he is rumored dead (Image via League of Legends)

Miss Fortune, for some reason, decided to side with Viego, which really does not make any sense. This is the most disappointing turn of events and was probably done to promote her skin within the game.

Apart from that, she also repeatedly mentioned Gangplank. However, she is not supposed to know about Gangplank as he is rumored to be dead. In fact, no one knows if Gangplank is still alive, and yet for some reason, she is dealing with his men on a regular basis.

9) Lucian and Thresh

no proper context was provided for the existence of Unbound Thresh (Image via League of Legends)

Lucian and Senna are the only two characters who are canon in this event, though not without mistakes. Lucian has been a Light Sentinel for several years now. He, of all people, should know Sentinels can travel across various base camps using a Wayfinder. However, he did not and had to be told, which is entirely incorrect.

Lucian and Thresh strike a deal (Image via League of Legends)

Secondly, Lucian, in the event, decided to make a deal with none other than Thresh. This is probably as disturbing as the fact that Riven dropped her sword to pick up another weapon.

Moreover,



Lucian make a deal with thresh and rengar is not like what in his color stories with kha zic, He is dump not like a great hunter. Not to mention some word using in the visual novel, — Ho Phuong Nam (@HoPhuongNam5) July 24, 2021

Apart from that, unbound Thresh has absolutely no meaning to the lore as of now. Every skin that has been introduced is connected to the event, and there is a reason behind the occurrence. Unbound Thresh seems entirely out of place, and players have complained a lot about it as well.

Ending note

The event definitely has its imperfections. However, it is still a fun event to play. The overall story is definitely canon, and there is no reason to doubt its beginning and end.

The event is expected to end very soon, with Shurima and Shadow Isles as the remaining two regions. It is possible they will release something which will make the ending quite good and add some twist to the same. Hopefully, it will provide a new direction to the narrative of Ruination.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

