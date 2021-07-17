Who is League of Legends’ rookie Sentinel, and what role will they play in the battle against Ruination?

The Sentinel of Light Event has been quite successful within League of Legends.

Riot Games has released an interactive story along with the event, including more lore and skins to explore within the game. The event is very similar to the Spirit Blossom event held last year.

For anyone who is still a little confused about the sentinel rookie, they ARE canon in the narrative. Their major actions all happen like hiding out in Sentinels HQ or teleporting the group, however the exact things they say aren’t because those are player choice. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 16, 2021

Gamers play matches to reach specific points, and this helps them unlock more storylines. The ulterior motive here is to help Senna and Lucian take down Viego, who has been causing all sorts of problems for the people in League of Legends.

However, other than the characters present, there is also the player character whom everyone addresses as the rookie Sentinel. This leads to questions on who this rookie could be and what role they might be playing in the narrative.

Impact of the rookie Sentinel in the League of Legends’ event

The rookie was introduced when Senna and Lucian arrived at the first sentinel headquarters. They found out that the entire place was abandoned, with only one recruit standing at the gates.

The rookie Sentinel meets Lucian and Senna (Image via League of Legends)

The rookie initially did not get much respect from either of the two. However, over time, they eventually started to gain the trust of the other characters.

At one point, Vayne made a remark where it seemed like she might have started to trust the rookie Sentinel more and more.

Vayne seems to have developed a liking for the rookie (Image via League of Legends)

This leads to the question of whether the rookie Sentinel is canon or not within the narrative. Since the entire story is canon, there is no doubt that the rookie is canon as well.

This is because the rookie is ultimately the person observing everything, and the game provides the players an interactive setting. Obviously, the gender, personality, and dialog will change depending on the gamer.

However, from the rookie’s perspective, he/she is a real character playing a role within the narrative, along with the others. Apart from that, it is crucial to understand that the rookie possesses the “Wayfinder,” a weapon that can teleport people across Sentinel headquarters.

The rookie can only use it as the weapon was initially assigned to them.

The Wayfinder can only be used by the Rookie Sentinel (Image via League of Legends)

Apart from that, the rookie plays a vital role in providing input and feedback regarding the other warrior's Senna and Lucian have been recruiting. Also, the fact that the characters response changes depending on the dialogs that are chosen provides a livelier feel to it.

I see a lot of posts talking about how everyone is mean to Rookie.

But noone realises they only do that if you act dumb and joke about everything.

Trying to act within the role of saving Runeterra, I think Lucian shouted at me once. — Necrit 🎩 (@Necrit94) July 16, 2021

As the story progresses, it is safe to assume that the rookie will become more critical in fighting against Viego and eventually become a veteran towards the end. While this may be the only time the rookie Sentinel does make an appearance, it will not be surprising if the game introduces more instances of the same in the future.

