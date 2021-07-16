A reflection into an untethered mind of Jhin, the Virtuoso in League of Legends

Apart from being one of the biggest names in Esports, League of Legends has managed to create a universe that will make any player go wild. Through deep and interconnected lore, developers have created more than just a MOBA which keeps evolving every year. They have released brilliant cinematics, exquisite skins, and some brilliant events.

The Jhin Champion Spotlight is up on @YouTube link: https://t.co/OolzhmYV8L — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 31, 2016

However, amongst all the creations that make this game beautiful, none come close to a character that by far is considered the best that League of Legends has to offer. He goes by the name Jhin, the Virtuoso.

Jhin was added to League of Legends on February 1st, 2016. He embodied a vision that Riot had over several years. A unique marksman who required a powerful sense of positioning and several months of practice to get a proper grip on.

Jhin is an embodiment of chaos, and the way he thinks and reacts to violence around him is very different from an ordinary murderer. However, the point of interest is not the way he plays, rather the background that he possesses. This leads to in-depth research into the unparalleled mind of Jhin, the Virtuoso.

Jhin’s introduction in League of Legends

Jhin is a complicated character, and therefore, a bit of context is required before studying his way of thinking.

Across Ionia, one of the most prevalent lore to this day is the capture of the Golden Demon. This name was community-given as no one exactly knew how else to describe the incidents that transpired. People across the southern districts of Ionia would often hear about travelers and farmsteads being slaughtered by the demon, and yet no trace of the monster was ever found.

The important details are the brutal ways in which those bodies were often left on display. Finally, Master Kusho of the Kinkou order was sent to investigate the issue. He was accompanied by his son Shen and prodigal disciple Zed. After years of research, they eventually found out that the Golden Demon was not a monster but a man. His name - Khada Jhin.

Eventually, Jhin was captured by the trio, though no one could get any important information out of him. During this time, Ionia was invaded by the Noxian empire, and amidst this chaos, Jhin was freed from imprisonment. Since then, the atrocities of Jhin have been witnessed all across the world, including places like Piltover and Zaun.

Jhin is a person whose steps are always shrouded with motives beyond anyone’s imagination. Therefore, he always manages to remain several steps ahead of the enemy.

The mind of Jhin

From the key points above, it is clear that Jhin does not think like a normal person. He has a particular identity that separates him from everyone else. The mysterious part that makes him unique is that he is not afraid to express himself in any case. Therefore, Jhin’s mind can be broken down into several parts to add depth and details.

The Mark of Four

The first key aspect of Jhin is his obsession with the number four in League of Legends. Firstly, his gun, “Whisper,” fires exactly four bullets, with the fourth one being the strongest one. His skills within the game are also related in a similar pattern.

His first skill, “Dancing Grenade,” bounces only four times. His second skill, “Deadly Flourish,” can mark only up to four targets.

His third skill, “Captive Audience,” can reveal enemies for only four seconds. Finally, his last skill, “Curtain Call,” fires four shots, with the final shot dealing massive damage.

Memes about Jhin and Four never become obsolete. And every four years they even become better!



He knows a lot about dangerous duels — https://t.co/2aERyaV7Ft#fun #leagueoflegends #jhin #rengar pic.twitter.com/IF80gy5tyW — MoreLegends (@More_Legends) April 1, 2020

In the story, “The Man with the Steel Cane,” he went to perform, and there he decided to leave behind a spectacle. In that story, it is mentioned that he cleans his weapon four times to ensure it is perfectly polished. He also asked his helper to put white lanterns on the road every four yards and red lanterns every sixteen.

While no specific explanation has been given in League of Legends for this obsession, it is probably due to the number four. In Chinese, the word four sounds very similar to the word for “death.”

Therefore, it is not surprising that Jhin, obsessed with killing others, has a certain fascination with the number four. These small details show the brilliance of the lore within League of Legends.

Beautification of Death

However, there is much more to Jhin than just this number, as he considers himself the epitome of perfection. In his mind, death is an art, and everyone should value it. The fact that within League of Legends, Jhin does this so efficiently that no other champion can match him in style.

There are several instances where he has created something unique to kill people. The most important amongst them was probably when he tried to kill Akali.

Akali was a student to Shen, and as has been established in the League of Legends lore, he and Zed have a long history with Jhin.

Akali tried to take on Jhin by himself as Shen thought she was not ready to do it. While doing this, she managed to jump into a trap where she was hung on a tree with Jhin sitting in front of it. When Shen and Zed arrived to save her, they saw many bombs and rockets all pointed towards them as Jhin wanted first to kill the two and make Akali watch it before he finished her.

Jhin sets up a trap to kill Akali, Shen, and Zed (Image via League of Legends)

However, as soon as Shen jumped and tried to kill Jhin, who was still sitting in front of that tree, they found that it was nothing but a puppet. Immediately after that, a barrage of bombs fell upon them, with Jhin standing at a podium watching over them.

Jhin stands on a podium to reveal himself (Image via League of Legends)

Fortunately, Shen and Zed managed to save Akali, but it is important to look at the method he used. He created a scene as if he were a playwright and an announcer. He wanted the death of all three to be a spectacle to add to his list of gruesome murders in League of Legends.

There is a method to Jhin’s way of thinking, and it is quite different than everyone in League of Legends. In Jhin’s mind, he sees trees, flowers, and roses whenever he commits a crime. In the images given below, a vivid showcase of Jhin’s mind has been presented.

A representation of Jhin's mind regarding death (Image via League of Legends)

Apart from that, his interactions in the game also look like words out of a play by Shakespeare.

Some of them are:

"You will be poetry.”

"I bring them an opera of death.”

"The composition needs something.”

"In carnage, I bloom like a flower, in the dawn.”

As can be seen, his words have a certain tone to them, as if the ringing of the gun is like the sound of a violin to his ears. He is not satisfied until he has made it look not just unique but different from the last.

The cinematic “Awaken” is considered a non-canon in League of Legends. However, there is a scene where Camille probably enters to arrest Jhin only to see that he is playing the piano. He sets traps across the theater, and as soon as Camille approaches him, he bows to her elegantly. This shows that to him, murder is more than just death. It is a composition, like a work of art.

Jhin bows to Camille (Image via League of Legends)

Catharsis is directly linked to the purification of emotions, and Jhin is an embodiment of this concept in League of Legends.

Curtain Call

The question definitely arises when one asks what could then be the purpose of someone like Jhin. While he may have a unique take on murder, he definitely has a purpose for powerful people across Runeterra.

In the League of Legends bio, it has been mentioned that,

"Jhin is a meticulous criminal psychopath who believes murder is art. He gains a cruel pleasure from putting on his gruesome theater, making him the ideal choice to send the most powerful of messages: terror.”

The last line is important as a message by Jhin is something no one will ever forget. This is why he received innumerable funds after being freed from Ionia. The person or the organization involved in this act is a mystery.

As of now, the lore of Jhin seems to have come to an end. It is always important to remember that League of Legends is quite intelligent in creating new timelines and new ideas at any moment.

Whatever League of Legends does in the future, Khada Jhin will always be special in League of Legends players' minds and lore fanatics alike.

Edited by Srijan Sen