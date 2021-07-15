“Identity customization” to hit the client soon as Riot wants to make League of Legends a more personalized experience

Bringing changes to the League of Legends client and introducing significant overhauls to its features have been a key part of Riot Games’ road map for quite some time.

The devs haven’t shared too many specifics about the type of changes they want to bring to the game. However, they did reveal how they want to make the League of Legends client a more personalized experience.

Thoughts on progression identity changes we’re looking at for later this year and beyond 🏅 🏆 🎉 https://t.co/fSvC3prFX2 pic.twitter.com/WOuMwcb58X — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) July 14, 2021

In a recent blog post titled Progression Identity Changes, the League of Legends devs opened up about the type of personalized features that they will be looking to introduce in future patches.

Riot is looking to introduce identity customization with the new client changes. The new system will allow players to pick their own specific borders, icons, titles, banner accents, and identity crystals.

League of Legends client updates to arrive in future patches

Feels like a huge downgrade from what we were shown in Season 2021 livestream. pic.twitter.com/J5QeUI76e5 — Valhir of Vorrijaard (@Valhiir) July 14, 2021

When talking about some of the goals and visions that they have for the client updates, the League of Legends devs feel that the new system will:

“Allow players more agency over their identity so they can show off their personal League brand more clearly.”

The devs also believe that the system will:

“Refresh some of League’s core identity features alongside new system styles for 2021 and beyond”

It’s been a long time since Riot first integrated Ranked Regalia and Prestige Level changes to the League of Legends client.

Here's what the devs had to say about identity customization in the game:

“we still haven’t provided a way to clearly select some of the borders that fit you the best. By the end of this year, we’re targeting the release of full identity customization. This will allow players to pick the borders, icons, and a few new personalization options being developed alongside our TBD new systems.”

By updating the client UI, the League of Legends devs will be looking to reduce noise while also focusing on helping players personalize their profiles in whatever way that they want.

This will help players stand out when queuing with their friends in pre-made lobbies or even when they are going into matches all by themselves.

