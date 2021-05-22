Riot Games has announced that 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shenzhen this November

2021 is shaping up to be quite an exciting year for the League of Legends esports scene, with Riot Games finally announcing the 2021 World Championship Finals venue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made things quite tricky for esports titles worldwide to host events on LAN, with the entire scene going online. And though thee Worlds 2020 was hosted offline at the Shanghai Media Tech Studios, it did not have the same magic and energy as its predecessors.

2021 League of Legends Worlds Final Date, Venue Set



More info: https://t.co/JBnnoATold pic.twitter.com/nTIFAMrm5r — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 22, 2021

With the lack of a live audience, there was indeed a slight gloom over proceedings, and Riot will be looking to change all this time around. The League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 will be held in the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on November 6th, pitting the best teams globally against each other.

To those unaware, the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre is home to Shenzhen FC and has a capacity of 60,334. Shenzhen FC is a professional football club that plays in the Chinese Super League, one of the more popular sporting events in the nation.

League of Legends World Championship 2021 will take players to China

Breaking News: @riotgames has announced that the 2021 League of Legends World Championship Final will be held in Shenzhen at the Universiade Sports Centre Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 pic.twitter.com/ilkPEVxBNp — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) May 22, 2021

When talking about the venue and the upcoming League of Legends World Championship, John Needham, Global Head of Esports for Riot Games, stated;

“We’re extremely excited to push the boundaries of entertainment and sport this year with the Worlds 2021 and define the next ten years of LoL Esports. Shenzhen is China’s most competitive and innovative city, with thousands of high-tech startups and entrepreneurial pursuits, so we felt that it was the perfect landscape to host our Finals.”

Though not much has been revealed by League of Legends devs about the schedule or the event, fans are pretty excited for this year’s end-of-season spectacle. They will see some of the best teams in the world face each other for a shot at the championship.

Riot has also commented that it will reveal more information on the World Championship later.