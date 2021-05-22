Royal Never Give Up defeat PSG Talon to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2021 grand finale

Royal Never Give Up secured a 3-1 win over Pacific League of Legends giants PSG Talon on Friday to secure a spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2021 finale.

The Chinese heavyweights will be back in action for the final on Sunday. They will face the winners of the second semi-final between MAD Lions and DWG KIA, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

FINALS TICKET = PUNCHED 🎫



We head to the MSI Finals where we will await the winner of MAD and DK after a 3-1 win vs @PSG_Talon. GG!



Time to prep for Sunday! #RNGWIN pic.twitter.com/MWlBMgpeNk — Royal Never Give Up (@RNGRoyal) May 21, 2021

RNG entered the semi-finals as the second-placed team on the rumble table with an astonishing tournament score of 15-3. Even though they were the clear favorites against PSG in the knockouts, fans expected the best-of-five series to be competitive.

RNG’s Gala breaks League of Legends MSI's all-time kill record

Royal Never Give Up had a difficult start to the knockouts. Even after winning the first tie in a 46-minute battle, they lost to PSG in the second match within just 29 minutes.

However, RNG came back strongly in the third game. A commanding Morgana showcase by their jungler Yan "Wei" Yang-We led to a dominating 25-minute win for the Chinese League of Legends side.

The fourth and final game of the day was full of bloodshed as it saw a total of 42 kills.

The game was close as both PSG and RNG used prompt attacks as well as counter-attacks for the first 30 minutes.

Even though the PCS side possessed a considerable gold lead, RNG got the edge in the late game as they captured the Infernal Soul in a single teamfight.

Royal Never Give Up took over PSG's Nexus at the 35th-minute mark, becoming the first team to reach the 2021 League of Legends MSI grand final.

GALA ha batido un nuevo récord durante las semifinales del #MSI2021



El tirador de RNG se ha convertido en el jugador con más asesinatos en un único MSI superando a Uzi 😯



Veremos si alguien consigue un número mayor, aunque no será fácil.https://t.co/lejzrddnF3 — ESPORTMANÍACOS (@Esportmaniacos) May 21, 2021

RNG's bot laner Chen "GALA" Wei managed to break Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao's all-time League of Legends record for most kills at a single MSI.

RNG's former ADC Uzi previously recorded a total of 104 kills in the 2018 MSI. However, GALA surpassed his record by registering 28 kills in 4 games on Friday, taking his tally to 130 kills in just 17 games at the League of Legends MSI 2021.

GALA will have the chance to increase his record figures even further as RNG will be back on Sunday to face either MAD Lions or DWG Kia.