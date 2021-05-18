With Cloud9's exit from the League of Legends MSI 2021 Rumble Stage, North America fail to impress yet again on the international stage

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is progressing towards its penultimate phase and the LCS region has once again failed to impress on the international stage.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 saw C9 getting thrashed out from the group stage after losing 4 of their 6 matches. Now with 10 defeats in 16 fixtures, their international dreams remain far-fetched.

Well, congrats on winning this BO1, MAD. There's no way that RNG come back from that. #MSI — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) May 18, 2021

Before the start of the Rumble day 5, the equation of Cloud9's qualification to the MSI Semifinals was straight and clear. They needed a 2-0 win over MAD Lions and PSG while MAD Lions needed a defeat against RNG. But with RNG's early defeat against the European spring champions, Cloud9's MSI 2021 journey came to a sad end.

The North American representatives were the second team to be eliminated after Pentanet.GG, failing to qualify for the MSI 2021 Knockouts. So, with one game each in hand, MAD and PSG comfortably secured their tickets for the tournament semifinals.

Humanoid thinks that Cloud9's hard-luck failed them to qualify for the League of Legends MSI semifinals

It's a day to remember for MAD Lions fans as their team progressed to an international event's knockout stage for the first time in competitive League of Legends history. In a post-match interview with caster Ashley Kang, MAD Lion's mid laner Marek "Humanoid" Brázda said on C9,

"I think, they (Cloud9) only didn't advance because they had a lot of unlucky games. I still think they are pretty good and they should have advanced. But it's just Best-Of-Ones and not many games are played. So I don't think they should be embarrassed, and I don't think they should be getting flamed."

A message from @Humanoidlol to Cloud9 and NA fans:



"I don't think they should be embarrassed, and I don't think they should be getting flamed." #MSI2021 pic.twitter.com/Sx5iaX6Hx5 — Ashley Kang #MSI2021 (@AshleyKang) May 18, 2021

Cloud9 showcased glimpses of brilliance throughout the MSI 2021 group stage after convincing wins against heavyweights like DWG, KIA and Royal Never Give Up. But a lot of individual mistakes cost the entire team, failing to win a considerable number of easy ties.

While Cloud9 and Pentanet are heading home, the League of Legends MSI 2021 semifinals will be played among DWG KIA, RNG, PSG Talon, and MAD Lions. The winners of the two semifinals will face off against one another on May 23 for the championship title.