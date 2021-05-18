What are Cloud9's chances of making it to the knockout stage of League of Legends MSI 2021

Day 4 of the 2021 League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage has concluded, and once again there was a shuffle in the table standings.

DWG KIA and Royal Never Give Up were the first two teams to qualify for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational semifinals. With 7 and 6 wins respectively in the rumble stage, the Asian League of Legends heavyweights were the most dominant sides of the tournament so far.

GOING OUT WITH A BANG:@PentanetGG defeat @Cloud9 and pick up their first win in the #MSI2021 Rumble Stage! pic.twitter.com/vV1oiW9doD — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Pentanet.GG happened to be the first team to be eliminated from the MSI this year, as they won only 1 out of 8 games. The Oceanian representative's only win of the second stage came today against Cloud9, making the top four competition more intense among MAD, PSG, and C9.

As the rumble table stands after day four of stage 2, just one more game can decide the fate of C9. The LCS Spring champions can only advance into the knockout stage if and only if they manage to win both games tomorrow and force a tiebreaker. However, MAD and PSG are stuck with 4-4 scorelines and guaranteed at least a tiebreaker for knockout qualification.

The #MSI2021 Rumble Stage Standings after Day 4! pic.twitter.com/UGpM8hvEu4 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 17, 2021

Here's how things stand at the end of Rumble Stage Day 4 of League of Legends MSI 2021.

League of Legends MSI 2021: Scores and standings after Rumble Stage Day 4

Results of Rumble Stage Day 4

PSG Talon 0-1 Royal Never Give Up

MAD Lions 0-1 DWG KIA

Cloud9 1-0 Royal Never Give Up

Pentanet.GG 0-1 MAD Lions

DWG KIA 1-0 PSG Talon

Cloud9 0-1 Pentanet.GG

Stage 2 standings after Rumble Day 4

DWG KIA (7-1) - Qualified Royal Never Give Up (6-2) - Qualified PSG Talon (4-4) MAD Lions (4-4) Cloud9 (2-6) Pentanet.GG (1-7)

Khan leads DWG Kia to qualify for the MSI semifinals after 7 successive wins in the rumble stage.

DWG KIA are dominating the 2021 League of Legends MSI with unreal macro play and vision control all over the map. Their veteran top laner Kim "Khan" Dong-ha was the highlight of the day, as he led the Korean side with a thumping KDA score of 9/2/17 in two games against MAD and PSG.

With their unfortunate loss, MAD Lions' fate still hangs in the air, with PSG Talon and Cloud9 pursuing them. With just a day remaining for the rumble stage to conclude, it's just a matter of time before the top 4 gets decided.