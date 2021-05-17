PSG Talon upset RNG and MAD Lions to steal the spotlight in League of Legends MSI Rumble Day 3

Day 3 of the 2021 League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage has just concluded, with some surprising results.

For the first time in this year's Mid-Season Invitational, three major regions lost four out of their six League of Legends matches in a single day. MAD Lions and Cloud9 didn't see a win on Rumble day 4, while Royal Never Give up faced their first defeat in the tournament after 12 successive wins.

PSG Talon, the PCS champions, are undoubtedly the show-stealers of MSI 2021 so far, as they have won 8 out of their 12 tournament matches. After today's wins over RNG and MAD Lions, the Hong Kongers now stand third in the table with four games remaining to qualify for the semifinals.

With just two days left for the rumble stage to conclude, the top four will be decided soon. But considering the frequent shuffles in the table positions, there is still plenty of room for surprises before the MSI 2021 semifinals begin on May 21.

Here's how things stand at the end of Rumble Stage Day 3 of League of Legends MSI 2021.

League of Legends MSI 2021: Scores and standings after Rumble Stage Day 3

Results of Rumble Stage Day 3

Cloud9 1-0 Pentanet.GG

Royal Never Give Up 0-1 PSG Talon

DWG KIA 1-0 MAD Lions

Royal Never Give Up 1-0 Pentanet.GG

Cloud 0-1 DWG KIA

PSG Talon 1-0 MAD Lions

Stage 2 standings after Rumble Day 3

DWG KIA (5-1) Royal Never Give Up (5-1) PSG Talon (4-2) MAD Lions (3-3) Cloud9 (1-5) Pentanet.GG (0-6)

DWG Kia clinch their fifth successive rumble stage victory, while "Maple" leads PSG to move a step closer towards the MSI 2021 semifinal spot

PSG Maple turned out to be the star of MSI 2021 Rumble Stage Day 3 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

To everyone's surprise, PSG defeated the Chinese heavyweights with ease by a massive concluding kill score of 26-9. With a gold difference of over 12000, PSG Talon were led by their star Taiwanese mid-laner Huang "Maple" Yi-Tang to wrap up the match within 28 minutes.

Maple has decent experience with the Chinese League of Legends scene as he has represented teams like Suning and LNG in the LPL for the past two seasons. Fans believe Maple might have just taken his revenge on his old rivals with a commanding KDA scoreline of 7/1/9.

Meanwhile, DAMWON KIA are slowly shaping up in their true form as they have now won five consecutive matches in the MSI 2021's rumble stage, even after a bad start. The South Korean spring champions are now standing at the pole position of the rumble table along with RNG, each after losing just one game out of six in stage 2.