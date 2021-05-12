League of Legends MSI 2021 Day 6: Cloud9 finally show their true colors by defeating DWG KIA, confirm their Rumble Stage spot

Day six of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, featuring Group C, has concluded with some of the best clashes of this year's tournament.

Potential champion DWG KIA had a shaky start to day 6 of MSI 2021 as they bowed down to the North American representatives Cloud9, registering their first defeat of the tourney. The unexpected defeat, though, didn't stop DWG from securing the Group C top spot as they comfortably won the remaining games of the day, registering an overall scoreline of 5-1.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 fans are literally on cloud 9 after the sixth day of MSI 2021. The North American Spring champions won all three games of the day to comfortably advance to the Rumble Stage.

Even after having a horrific start to this year's MSI, Cloud9 successfully managed to back themselves by registering four successive group stage wins, inclusive of one against the defending world champions DWG KIA.

Here's how Group C stands at the end of the sixth day of League of Legends MSI 2021.

Results and highlights of League of Legends MSI Group day 6

Match Scores for Groups Day 6:

DWG KIA 0-1 Cloud9

Gilette Infinity 0-1 Detonation FocusMe

Gilette Infinity 0-1 DWG KIA

Detonation FocusMe 0-1 Cloud9

Detonation FocusMe 0-1 DWG KIA

Gilette Infinity 0-1 Cloud9

Group A standings after GD 6:

DWG Kia (5-1) - Qualified Cloud9 (4-2) - Qualified Detonation FocusMe (2-4) Gilette Infinity (1-5)

Mid-Season Invitational 2021 got its' top 6 registered for the upcoming Rumble Stage

Day 1 fixtures for League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage (Image via LOL Esports)

With the conclusion of MSI 2021's day 6, Group C topper DWG KIA and runner-up Cloud9 joined RNG, Pentanet, MAD, and PSG for the tournament's upcoming rumble stage.

The rumble stage starts on May 14th with six qualified teams. The rounds will follow a Double Round Robin format in Best-Of-One and the top 4 will qualify for the Knockout stage.