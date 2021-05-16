League of Legends MSI Rumble Day 2: RNG remains undefeated, Cloud9 fall to 0-4

Day 2 of the 2021 League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage has concluded, and the table is slowly shaping up for the top four teams to qualify for the semifinals.

Even though the rumble table looks sorted, a total of six games are still left on the schedule for each team for the time being. So fans can expect a shuffle in positions after the second phase of the Rumble Stage, set to wrap up on May 18th.

It's been a dream run for Royal Never Give Up in the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational as they are yet to lose a match in the tourney. The LPL representatives have won all 12 games at this year's MSI without losing a single tier 2 tower.

The #MSI2021 Rumble Stage Standings after Day 2! pic.twitter.com/M7vHYw9LNv — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 15, 2021

Here's how things stand at the end of Rumble Stage Day 2 of League of Legends MSI 2021.

League of Legends MSI 2021: Scores and standings after Rumble Stage Day 2

Results of Rumble Stage Day 2

Pentanet.GG 0-1 Royal Never Give Up

DWG KIA 0-1 Cloud9

MAD Lions 0-1 Royal Never Give Up

Cloud9 0-1 PSG Talon

Pentanet.GG 0-1 DWG KIA

MAD Lions 1-0 PSG Talon

Stage 2 standings after Rumble Day 2

Royal Never Give Up (4-0) MAD Lions (3-1) DWG KIA (3-1) PSG Talon (2-2) Cloud9 (0-4) Pentanet.GG (0-4)

Cloud9 searching for lucky gloves; PSG Talon continue promising run in League of Legends MSI 2021

The bad forms of Robert "Blaber" Huang and Luka "Perkz" Perkovic have turned out to be clouds on the horizon for Cloud9, as they are yet to see their first victory in the Rumble Stage after four games.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon, the surprise participants at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, keep things on par with teams from the major regions.

The League of Legends Pacific Championship Series Spring champion is currently fourth in the table behind RNG, MAD, and DWG. If they manage to keep up their form in the second round of the Rumble Stage, fans might see wonders.