Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 preview shows nerfs to Skirmishers, Knights, and Forgotten

With Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 right around the corner, players of the League of Legends-based board game are quite curious about the new updates that Riot Games will be bringing this time around.

Fortunately, the devs have provided a sneak peek of some of the tentative changes that fans can expect from Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11, which is due to arrive next week.

Move over Skirmisher, a new Monstrosity is in town. Patch 11.11 is around the corner with a number of changes to shake up the meta. Check out the tentative changes below! pic.twitter.com/0JHlElXnue — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 22, 2021

In a recent tweet, the Teamfight Tactics developers revealed that they will be looking to nerf Skirmishers, Knights and Forgotten in the upcoming update.

The Skirmisher trait has been one of the most dominant in the game since the new set hit, and Riot will be looking to tone it down in the next patch.

Moreover, the Abomination trait will be getting a buff. It will be more relevant in the meta once Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 goes live.

Teamfight tactics patch 11.11 preview

#1. Champions

Tier 1

Udyr

Percentage attack damage lowered from 130/140/200% to 120/130/180%

Vladimir

Spell damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/420/540

Tier 2

LeBlanc

Spell damage lowered from 200/300/600 to 200/300/550

Stun duration changed from 1.5/2/2.5 to 2

Sejuani

Spell Armor and MR increased from 60/120/300 to 100/150/300

Varus

Spell bonus magic damage lowered from 40/60/100 to 40/60/90

Tier 3

Lulu

Spell attack speed lowered from 70/80/100% to 70/80/120%

Spell attack speed duration lowered from 5 seconds to 4 seconds

Nidalee

Spell damage increased from 100/150/375 to 120/180/450

Pantheon

Spell damage reduction lowered from 75/80/90 to 65%

Riven

Spell bonus attack damage increased from 90/100/130% to 90/100/150%

Tier 4

Aphelios

Spell bonus damage increased from 100/150/300 to 150/200/400

Draven

Spell percentage attack damage lowered from 180/200/350% to 160/170/340%

Jax

Spell attack speed lowered from 30/35/50% to 20/25/60%

Karma

Spell damage increased from 180/240/700 to 200/250/600

Vel’Koz

Spell damage lowered from 1000/1250/4000 to 900/1100/4000

Tier 5

Darius

Spell armor reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds

Spell heal on the next 2 attacks lowered from 20/25/100% to 15/20/50%

Spell percentage attack damage increased from 160/200/2000% to 180/220/2000%

Garen

Spell magic resist reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds

Heimerdinger

Spell damage increased from 400/600/7777 to 500/650/7777

#2. Traits

Abomination

4 unit abomination health increased from 1400/150 to 1600/160

5 unit abomination health increased from 1800/200 to 2200/220

Forgotten

9 unit AD lowered from 160% to 140%

Knight

6 unit damage blocked lowered from 90 to 80

Skirmisher

Shield changed from [flat value] to [20/35% max health]