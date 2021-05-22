Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 preview shows nerfs to Skirmishers, Knights, and Forgotten

With Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 right around the corner, players of the League of Legends-based board game are quite curious about the new updates that Riot Games will be bringing this time around.
Fortunately, the devs have provided a sneak peek of some of the tentative changes that fans can expect from Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11, which is due to arrive next week.
In a recent tweet, the Teamfight Tactics developers revealed that they will be looking to nerf Skirmishers, Knights and Forgotten in the upcoming update.
The Skirmisher trait has been one of the most dominant in the game since the new set hit, and Riot will be looking to tone it down in the next patch.
Moreover, the Abomination trait will be getting a buff. It will be more relevant in the meta once Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 goes live.
Teamfight tactics patch 11.11 preview
#1. Champions
Tier 1
Udyr
- Percentage attack damage lowered from 130/140/200% to 120/130/180%
Vladimir
- Spell damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/420/540
Tier 2
LeBlanc
- Spell damage lowered from 200/300/600 to 200/300/550
- Stun duration changed from 1.5/2/2.5 to 2
Sejuani
- Spell Armor and MR increased from 60/120/300 to 100/150/300
Varus
- Spell bonus magic damage lowered from 40/60/100 to 40/60/90
Tier 3
Lulu
- Spell attack speed lowered from 70/80/100% to 70/80/120%
- Spell attack speed duration lowered from 5 seconds to 4 seconds
Nidalee
- Spell damage increased from 100/150/375 to 120/180/450
Pantheon
- Spell damage reduction lowered from 75/80/90 to 65%
Riven
- Spell bonus attack damage increased from 90/100/130% to 90/100/150%
Tier 4
Aphelios
- Spell bonus damage increased from 100/150/300 to 150/200/400
Draven
- Spell percentage attack damage lowered from 180/200/350% to 160/170/340%
Jax
- Spell attack speed lowered from 30/35/50% to 20/25/60%
Karma
- Spell damage increased from 180/240/700 to 200/250/600
Vel’Koz
- Spell damage lowered from 1000/1250/4000 to 900/1100/4000
Tier 5
Darius
- Spell armor reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds
- Spell heal on the next 2 attacks lowered from 20/25/100% to 15/20/50%
- Spell percentage attack damage increased from 160/200/2000% to 180/220/2000%
Garen
- Spell magic resist reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds
Heimerdinger
- Spell damage increased from 400/600/7777 to 500/650/7777
#2. Traits
Abomination
- 4 unit abomination health increased from 1400/150 to 1600/160
- 5 unit abomination health increased from 1800/200 to 2200/220
Forgotten
- 9 unit AD lowered from 160% to 140%
Knight
- 6 unit damage blocked lowered from 90 to 80
Skirmisher
- Shield changed from [flat value] to [20/35% max health]