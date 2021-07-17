Riot Games' new job listing suggests that the League of Legends Mmorpg could be on the cards by 2022 

Riot Games is known for their dominance in the world of esports.

They have an already established title with League of Legends, which is one of the premier level esports titles in the world. Alongside that, they have also developed Valorant, the best first-person tactical shooter game since Counter Strike.

It is an MMO — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

However, it seems Riot do not want to stop here as they are looking to spread their wings into the MMORPG landscape as well.

MMORPG based on League Universe by Riot Games

Some of the best MMORPG games in the world are Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft and Ashes of Creation. This means there is steep competition for Riot games in this regard. However, it seems the company has a plan to make sure the game appeals to a larger audience.

The news was initially confirmed by Greg Street of Riot Games, in 2020. However, it seems they accelerated the process around February, when they started hiring people. Greg Street mentioned that,

“My recent job has been to help develop the League universe, which we're going to need. Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking to create.”

It seems that they want more people within their team to add more diversity. Recently Greg tweeted again that they are ready to bring in more people who feel underappreciated in the industry and provide them with a platform.

Even though he is currently recruiting experts, they will also bring in freshers around next year. He wants to ensure that the game remains fresh, and has a wide and distinct outlook.

We will also particularly be interested in the kind of fresh perspectives and diverse voices that come from folks who are currently under represented in the gaming industry. This game needs wide appeal to be succesful — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) July 16, 2021

An assumption can therefore be made regarding an expected release. A recent tweet made by a Riot Games employee states they are looking for a Senior Production Manager for their MMORPG project.

Hi producer friends! I'm looking for a senior manager of production to help us make a novel and ambitious game at Riot. If you're interested in joining our awesome, diverse team of very talented and kind people DM me :) https://t.co/snNuwwhn51 — Yara Khoury (@YaraTwit) July 2, 2021

This indicates that a lot of the ideas are already in place, and they need more people to accelerate the process by several folds. Thus, considering the amount of effort and the scale of the team that Riot is aiming for, it is only natural to assume there might be a reveal or a release somewhere around late 2022.

It is, however, just speculation as production can often stop due to several internal and external issues.

It's no surprise that the world of League of Legends is massive. The lore and the depth that the characters have often goes unnoticed due to the competitive nature of the game.

Apart from that, players who do not belong to this universe, seldom pay attention to the exquisite world of Runeterra. Therefore, an MMORPG can definitely bring forth a lot of people and provide justice to the world that Riot Games has developed meticulously over the years.

