Riot Games reveals upcoming esports plans for Valorant, League of Legends: Wild Rift, TFT, and Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games made a lot of exciting new announcements today regarding their plans surrounding the esports scenes of League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

Riot Games held the Esports Media Preview Event where they laid out their plans for the year 2021. This comes one day ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational event of League of Legends, which will kick off on May 6th in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Next stop Iceland... but this is only the beginning! Today at the Riot Games Esports Media Preview members of the Global Esports team shared with press what's next up for our sports. We're excited to bring more world-class experiences to our fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/PGbZSPOQJ0 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 5, 2021

With Valorant’s VCT Stage 2 Masters starting on 24th May at the same venue as MSI’s, Riot Games also brought forward exciting new info for the Stage 3 Masters LAN event.

Valorant

The VCT Stage 3 Masters will be held in Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany. This will be the second international offline tournament in the history of Valorant, with the Stage 2 Masters in Iceland starting on May 24 being the first. The VCT Stage 3 Masters will run from September 9 to September 19.

Compared to the ten teams in Stage 2 Masters, the Stage 3 LAN event will have 16 teams qualifying from the Challenger tournaments of different regions across the globe. However, Riot has not laid out a concrete plan regarding which regions will get the extra slots.

The VCT Stage 3 Masters Trophy (Image from Riot Games)

Also, on the Valorant women’s esports’ front, Riot Games announced a fresh new VCT Game Changers NA event, which will be sponsored by Verizon and hosted by Dignitas. This NA all-women’s Valorant tournament will have a $50,000 prize pool, and will have its open qualifier on June 19-20 and its main event on June 24-27.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games announced that all regions will kickstart esports events for League of Legends: Wild Rift this summer, from June. To top it all off, the biggest announcement for Wild Rift came in the form of a global championship event which is slated for Q4 2021. Riot although mentioned that they are not yet ready to share the details about this event, as the schedule is still in the works.

Riot Games have also stated they will be providing guidelines for third-party Wild Rift tournaments very soon. This, according to Riot, will help nurture the nascent esports ecosystem of League of Legends: Wild Rift in the different regions of the globe.

Teamfight Tactics

Whalen Rozelle, the senior director of esports for Riot Games, announced that the first global championship event of Teamfight Tactics will be held in China in October 2021. Additional details regarding the event will be shared by Riot Games as time goes on.

Teamfight Tactics global championship to be hosted in China on October 2021 (Image from Riot Games)

Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games also announced a world championship event for Legends of Runeterra, the card game of the Riotverse, which will kick off in September this year.

Summing it up

From the various new announcements, it is clear that Riot Games is taking the plans regarding the future of their different games on a case-by-case basis. This will ensure robust ecosystems for the different esports games of Riot going forward, as each of them will get the exact things they need to grow.

Riot Games also talked about making their broadcasting tools more fleshed out and robust for Valorant and Teamfight Tactics, which will ensure that the viewing experience is top-notch as the heart-pumping action is narrated by the casters in true esports fashion.