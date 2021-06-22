Riot Games' job listing shows the company's goal to gain foothold in India's mobile games market

A job listing by Riot Games for the Country Manager role in India has recently been spotted. The description in the job listing clearly states that Riot Games want to focus specifically on the “Mobile Games Market” in India.

This certainly means good news for the Indian gaming community, as a company as big as Riot Games has noticed them.

With the advent of smartphones and cheap mobile internet, India witnessed a massive boom in the growth of mobile gaming. The market is still nascent, and big international video game companies have clearly taken notice of the huge opportunity for growth it offers.

Riot Games’ job listing might suggest an imminent Valorant Mobile or Wildrift release

Screenshot of the new Riot Games job listing in India (via riotgames.com)

With official confirmation of the upcoming mobile version of Valorant doing rounds on the internet, this job listing by Riot Games corroborates their vision.

At the time of writing this article, Riot Games have three mobile games in their portfolio - League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. While the latter two titles are playable in India, Riot Games have not released Wildrift to the Indian audience yet.

Wild Rift and Valorant Mobile are arguably two of the most promising titles to capture the Indian mobile games market.

The job listing by Riot Games states,

“Reporting to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, as Country Manager, you will help us set up and grow our business in India: You will build a team to develop an immersive player experience for current and new players across Riot’s portfolio of games and media, with a specific focus on the Mobile Games Market.”

It further says,

“We are looking for someone with a strong player and cultural empathy that can lead the local execution of go-to-market plans, provide publishing services, and build strategic partnerships in the region to create long-term value. Having a strong business network is required.”

People interested in applying for the job role can visit the official Riot Games website.

