How to abuse Luden's Tempest Katarina in League of Legends Season 11

Katarina is a top-tier assassin in League of Legends. Her ability to maneuver and deal very high damage makes her one of the best champions for seasoned players.

However, Katarina is quite difficult to play, as she is extremely reliant on landing perfect combos, and therefore requires a serious amount of practice before making any impact. Therefore, this champion is primarily found in high-elos even though a few players in lower ranks do make her effective.

Katarina is an AP champion and therefore relies on a lot of items within League of Legends. She is quite squishy in the lane and therefore, needs support from the jungler to get an early lead. However, once she gets her first item, there is no stopping her.

The Luden’s Tempest build for Katarina within League of Legends

Katarina in most cases builds something like Hextech Rocketbelt as her first time. However, it has been found recently that building Luden’s Tempest makes her quite viable as well. In fact, the changes to Luden’s Tempest is something that Katarina can exploit quite a lot.

Changes to Luden's Tempest in patch 11.6 can be exploited by Katarina (Image via League of Legends)

The way it works is that, once a champion damages an enemy, it reduces the cooldown of echo for this item. Katarina can consistently deal poke damage using her abilities, and therefore it makes her a potential candidate for this item.

Rune build and Item guide for Katarina

Firstly, it is important to focus on her rune guide. Katarina usually uses Electrocute, even though for this build, she will need Conqueror to provide an overall advantage in fights. Her rune is as follows:

Rune path for Luden's Tempest Katarina (Image via League of Legends)

Precision

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Coup de Grace

Domination

Sudden Impact

Ravenous Hunter

Shards

Offence: +9 Adaptive Force

Flex: +9 Adaptive Force

Defense: +15-90 Health

Her item build will be as follows:

Luden’s Tempest

Mejai’s Soulstealer

Nashor’s Tooth

Zonia’s Hourglass

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Rabadon's Deathcap

There is no proper order for building these items and she can go for it depending on the needs. Boots, for instance, will vary based on the opponents she might be facing. Zonia should probably be the third item, once her mythic and first legendary are done. However, Luden's Tempest should be her first item to ensure the build is sustainable.

