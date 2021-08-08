Riot's decision to shift League of Legends' LCS playoff showcases their priority for player safety

Riot Games have recently announced that they have changed the venue of League of Legends’ LCS playoffs from the Prudential Center to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles.

The Prudential center is an extremely prestigious location. Over the past one and half years, esports has been affected quite significantly due to the pandemic. However, in several countries like the United States, steps were taken to ensure that each and every citizen got vaccinated.

Top companies started to roll out vaccines in the Spring, and Riot Games decided to take the decision accordingly. However, it seems things did not turn out as they planned.

League of Legends’s North American championships to be held at LCS Center

Riot Games wants to conduct the tournament at the LCS Center as they are worried about player health and safety. Riot feels that putting the health of players at risk just to feed the competitive hunger of League of Legends is not worth it. It is important to ensure that players are safe and that they are able to play fearlessly.

This shows the responsibility that Riot has and the efficiency with which they are undertaking the same. Riot Games are showing that they are not a company who made League of Legends just to earn money.

They care about the players who are playing under them and therefore, protecting the players is also their task to undertake.

According to Riot Games:

“While we expect other shows and sporting events to press on through this period, the LCS does not need to take health and safety risks in order to produce its core competitive product. Pivoting all postseason operations to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles provides a safer environment for everyone, and helps ensure our Worlds representatives will be healthy for their trip to China”

This is an exceptionally commendable step by the company, and even though fans will be sad, they will eventually understand. The number of Covid-19 cases have been surging once again in the United States, and at a time like this, it makes sense that a drastic step is being taken to ensure a safe and sustainable future of for League of Legends in North America.

Edited by Gautham Balaji