"I think we’re better than the LEC”: LCK’s ShowMaker feels EU botlanes lack quality in League of Legends

Conflict amongst professional players within League of Legends is not uncommon. The players are human, after all, and the professional players within League of Legends are some of the best in the scene.

Everyone wants to make sure they uplift the reputation of their region. This often leads to players passing comments about other regions, which can get heated at times. This, in turn, results in developing even stronger competition, especially when the players who made comments about each other face-off.

A similar situation occurred when G2 Esports’ “Mikyx” passed a few opinions regarding the quality of the bottom lane in League of Legends' LCK.

ShowMaker fires at Mikyx after comments on the bot lane of League of Legends’ LCK

Mikyx is one of the best supports globally, and he has been part of G2 Esports for quite a long time. Mikyx and Rekkles have been among the deadliest duos within the LEC, and in the recent summer split, they seem to be back in form.

This definitely means trouble for other teams as there is no doubt that Rekkles is probably one of the best ADC players in the League of Legends world.

However, recently Mikyx commented on the state of LCK and their bot lanes. He said that:

"I feel LCK bot lanes are worse than the LEC and LPL ones. I wasn't very impressed by anyone there. I think some of the LPL bot lanes are pretty good. I think in Europe you also have some really good bot lanes. So I feel like they're a bit behind.”

However, when it comes to LCK, they are definitely not lagging in quality. The winner of last season’s League of Legends Worlds was DWG, and their botlaner Ghost has been tremendous for them throughout the year. Some of the other teams, like T1 and Gen.G, have shown enough skills to be world-beaters, and DWG’s “ShowMaker” feels the exact thing.

When ShowMaker was asked about Mikyx’s comment, he mentioned that,

"Well, maybe the LCK could be behind the LPL, but I think we’re better than the LEC. I don’t evaluate LEC that high. It might be worth comparing LCK bot lanes to the LPL, but with the LEC… There aren’t many teams that stand out. Maybe Rogue or Misfits? I don’t think they’re that good.”

While ShowMaker is not entirely right about Misfits as G2 Esports probably has the better Botlane, his comments are definitely going to spark some serious rivalry. Both of these teams could be favorites to win Worlds, as long as they manage to qualify.

Considering the form they are in, it won't be delightful if they do not make it all the way. Therefore, fans would definitely want them to face each other to watch some of the best that League of Legends has to offer.

