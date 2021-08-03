League of Legends LEC 2021 Summer Playoffs: All qualified teams and schedule

The LEC 2021 Summer Split ended its final week on August 1st. There were several surprises and some big upsets, but overall, it was a brilliant split.

However, it is now time to focus on the playoffs as it will determine the teams from Europe that will play at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Ten teams participated in the Summer Split. Amongst those, six teams qualified, and four got eliminated. It was heartbreak for Excel as they failed to make it to the Playoffs stage for the sixth time in a row.

However, the worst part is that they came inches away even though they had to face G2 Esports, considered one of the scene’s titans.

Fortunately, Vitality managed to sneak past and secure the final spot, thanks to G2’s win against Excel.

LEC Playoffs teams and schedule

The sides that made it to the LEC Playoffs are Rogue, G2, MAD Lions, Misfits, Fnatic, and Vitality. The names have been mentioned as per their final positioning in the Summer Split League table.

The Playoffs will start on August 13th and end on August 29th, as has been mentioned by Riot Games.

Rogue, being the first seed, had the choice to decide their playoffs best of five opponents. They had the choice between G2 Esports and Misfits. The org took the smart route and chose the latter as their opponents.

G2, on the other hand, will face MAD Lions.

The LEC Playoff stage schedule (Image via Riot Games)

The matches mentioned above will be in the upper bracket first-round. The winners will move directly to the upper bracket semifinals. The winner of that match will proceed to the finals.

The teams that end up losing will move to the lower bracket. They will continue to fight in the lower bracket, and the one that ends up winning all the matches will proceed to the finals and meet the winner of the upper bracket route.

The first round of the lower bracket is going to be between Fnatic and Vitality. In the lower bracket, whoever loses will get eliminated.

The key is finishing in the top three positions in the LEC Playoffs as those teams will qualify for Worlds. The champions and runners-up will qualify directly for the main event of League of Legends Worlds. However, the team that finishes third will have to qualify through the “Play-in” stage at Worlds.

Final Overview of LEC Playoffs 2021

Round 1 (Upper Bracket)

Rogue vs Misfits

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

Round 1 (Lower Bracket)

Fnatic vs Vitality

