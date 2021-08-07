Faker feels winning League of Legends’ Worlds is a challenge; says, “Now, I prioritize reputation over money”

Faker is by far one of the biggest names within League of Legends. He has won three League of Legends Worlds titles and is by far one of the greatest players. The plays that he made and his mastery over champions is something that several players dream of even today. However, the game has evolved, and Faker has also deteriorated.

He has lost his status as the best player in the world and is now a relic of the past. But to Faker, winning a Worlds title is still a serious challenge.

Faker claims that winning Worlds is the only thing he cares about now in League of Legends

Faker was once a League of Legends prodigy whom everyone looked up to. Even today Faker is well-respected within the League of Legends community. However, he is definitely a player who everyone fears anymore. New players have come up and the way League of Legends has changed quite a lot.

Faker used to be a player who wanted earn more and more money. He was raised by his father, who encouraged him to pursue a career into esports. This meant that Faker had no option but to succeed and ensure that he could support his dream in the long run.

Faker has won several accolades in League of Legends. He has become an integral part of T1, and the latest gaming facility suggests that the team is in a very strong position. T1 is revered across the world. Therefore, sponsorships and deals are not an issue for them.

This has led Faker to take on a different role than what he had earlier. He is a seasoned veteran, making him more knowledgeable than others. Therefore, he has started to take on the role of a leader. He guides the team to ensure that they can work together in order to win a title once again.

Faker wants to ensure that his team never has to face the pressure he had to at the very early days of his career. So he wants to lead his team to a Worlds title, and that is what he feels is a challenge for him.

In a recent interview he mentioned that:

“Initially, my goal was to make lots of money. In my early days as a progamer my goal was money. However, this mindset changed in 2014.

After I had financial stability, the priorities of other values started increasing. Now, I prioritize reputation over money, and intangible over tangible.

Hopefully Faker will be able to achieve his goal and win a fourth League of Legends Worlds title that will put him above everyone’s reach for several years to come.

