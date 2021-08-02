Faker prevents team from chatting during League of Legends’ LCK match, says: “Don’t talk about games”

Pausing is quite common within League of Legends professional games.

There are several reasons that could lead to a pause time. Technical difficulties are usually the most common, which include cable issues, disconnection problems or even lagging. Sometimes, the pauses can take a long time to solve, even though in most scenarios, they are usually for a maximum of five to ten minutes. However, in most cases, coaches or players are not allowed to chat with each other while a pause is underway.

There is, however, a solid reason behind this, and Faker has recently explained why.

Faker explains the risk of chatting during pause time in a League of Legends pro match

Professional games such as CS:GO often have timeouts where coaches can talk to players and discuss strategy. However, in games like League of Legends, such timeouts do not exist, and it is possible only after one full match is over.

Mid-game pauses within League of Legends do not count as tactical timeouts and players are prohibited from talking during this time. In a recent LCK match, T1 had players who wanted to discuss strategy regarding the game during a pause. It was a game between T1 and Afreeca Freecs in the LCK.

However, Faker asked his team not to chat. He said that it is better if they do not talk about the game at all. He also prevented his team from cracking any jokes, explaining that officials might think they are using code signals to discuss strategy.

Therefore, in most professional League of Legends matches, players need to sit quietly and wait for the game to resume during a pause.

This is something that was not known to several people even though many have seen it. However, T1 recently posted this entire conversation on their social media accounts, which explains a very simple rule that currently exists within professional League of Legends matches.

Players are often forced to abide by these rules as well to prevent disqualification. Faker being a senior, it makes sense that he guided his teammates from making this mistake.

Edited by Sabine Algur