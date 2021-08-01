Faker opens up about League of Legends’ win trading and wants “new measures” to penalize bad users

When it comes to competitive games, League of Legends is one of the premier titles. Winning is everything to competitive players, and they are often ready to cross several boundaries to achieve that goal.

Several hours of grinding, sleepless nights, and thousands of hours of dedicated training are required to reach the very pinnacle of this game. However, just like every other sport, this game also has its negative aspects.

Riot Games has already begun banning #LeagueOfLegends Wild Rift players caught indulging in win trading. #WildRiftBR https://t.co/6IX3PFOUSR — GameCentral (@GameCentral) April 2, 2021

Toxicity and griefing are quite common, where players will give up as soon as something negative happens. Barely do players have the mentality to fight and win games even from a dis-advantageous situation. In most situations, the chances of getting weaker teammates are higher than getting top-tier mates. However, a well-coordinated team in League of Legends can always win as long as they stay motivated.

But it has now become a trend where players start exchanging money to make others lose games. Griefing has entered the professional domain as well, and this has been a tough pill to swallow for everyone in the scene.

Faker's thoughts on match-fixing in League of Legends

Experience win-trading operates similarly to how it happens in other sports. A team can buy out a member of a rival team to play as a spoiler in their own side. This happens a lot in the lobbies of top-tier players. Recently, Faker, one of the most experienced players in the scene, also experienced it.

Faker is a worldwide phenomenon and arguably the greatest player ever to play the game. He has three World Championship titles to his name and is still one of the top players in the world.

However, professional games and solo-queue ranked games are different, as even the best players can get trolled and griefed by others in a public lobby of League of Legends.

The issue of win-trading has resulted in serious problems for Faker because he has been unable to win his ranked games. His ranked experience has been deteriorating consistently because he has to spend time pointing out fixers and gamblers, resulting in his lack of concentration.

#Faker: *checking other teammates' info* What am I supposed to do? I need to practice but why I have to search for proofs (of gambles)? I couldn't play games because they won't let me focus. (they care too much about what Faker's doing in the game)



*here is a quick paraphrase. https://t.co/YzdlBJAPTF — 나는새끼고양이예요🐱 (@miyoungie57) July 27, 2021

People bet on the result of Faker’s games. The win-trading scenario usually takes place to turn results in their favor. This has led to frustration for Faker, as he mentioned in a recent interview:

"I was rather enraged when I talked about it. I believe Riot will solve that problem well. I hope new measures are set to stop those bad users for myself and for the other users as well”.

Trolls are not uncommon in League of Legends ranked games where late-night players often get drunk and do random things. However, match-fixing is a serious issue as it is also a crime to bet money on games.

While it happens a lot in professional games, especially some well-known CS:GO scandals, betting on solo-queue games is a relatively new phenomenon.

However, it is not surprising that Faker faces these issues considering his stature as a League of Legends player. Hopefully, Riot Games will take strong steps to ensure that the problem of win-trading in League of Legends is resolved as it is harmful to the game and the community.

