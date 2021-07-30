League of Legends’ new champion Vex will be a hard counter for hyper mobile carries

Vex is the latest champion that is expected to join League of Legends’ massive roster in the recent future.

Vex is launching in September pic.twitter.com/8rOEj8py4A — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 29, 2021

Vex is a sad yordle who wants the world to plunge into eternal depression. She was introduced along with the Sentinels of Light event, which has been helping Viego gather all the scattered pieces of Isolde’s soul. Vex’s design is interesting, and since her first introduction, players have been excited to learn about her functionality in League of Legends.

While concrete evidence is still not available, Riot Games has hinted at the basic functionality of their upcoming champion.

Vex and her new abilities in League of Legends

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that recently Riot Games mentioned Vex would be released somewhere during the month of September in League of Legends. She will also have a featured skin that will be released along with her. Her skin is expected to be part of the Crime City Nightmare skinline, which is expected to be released in the month of August in League of Legends.

Just remembered, Crime City Nightmare should be launching next month. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 29, 2021

Vex is a champion that will revolve around the usage of her shadow. Initially, it was thought that she would be one of the battle mages in the game like Ryze. However, the recent Sentinels of Light event further confirmed that she would focus on using her shadow as a means to crowd control enemies. This means that champions like Lucian, Akshan, and Samira will have trouble moving in and out of fights once Vex makes her entry into the game.

Vex does not like happy people, and therefore she wants to make sure that champions who can dash around freely are stopped from doing so. However, Riot devs are being very careful about the balancing of the champion as they do not want her to ruin games for other players.

A Riot dev said in a recent Q & A session that:

“We're working on getting her source of power (aka her shadow) just right in-game, which is why she's releasing a bit after the Sentinels of Light event.”

The final two chapters of the Sentinels of Light event have already been released, and this means that the conclusion will be figured out as soon as players finish the event. The final two chapters will require 3000 points to complete, which is approximately 10 games as each game rewards 600 points. Once the event finishes, the future of Vex and Viego will be clearer, and it will also pave a path towards future events in League of Legends.

