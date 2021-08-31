League of Legends patch 11.18 Soraka and Dr. Mundo buffs will look to optimize Grevious Wounds mechanic

The item overhaul in League of Legends Season 11 introduced a lot of healing, making Grevious Wounds one of the most potent counters to picks that come with a significant amount of sustain.

However, the Grevious Wounds mechanic does not feel optimal, and Riot Games has tinkered a lot with it to bring it to a balanced state.

More context on 11.18's Dr. Mundo and Soraka buffs.



I would not say we think Grievous Wounds is in a optimal state - we do want to revisit the system. In the meantime, we're going to change Dr. Mundo and Soraka to smooth them out a bit given the counter items available. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/PHYKYxopn2 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 30, 2021

For League of Legends patch 11.18, which will be Part 1 of the Worlds patch, lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu opened up about why they will be buffing Soraka and Dr. Mundo and how that plays into optimizing Grevious Wounds in the long run.

When talking about the changes, he stated:

“I would not say we think Grievous Wounds is in an optimal state — we do want to revisit the system. In the meantime, we’re going to change Dr. Mundo and Soraka to smooth them out a bit, given the counter items available. The goal is to increase performance when Grievous Wounds is applied to them, and slightly reduce it otherwise.”

Riot opens up about ideas behind Soraka and Dr. Mundo buffs in League of Legends patch 11.18

Correction:



W

Healing 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 / 240 >>> 100 /130 / 160 / 190 / 220



R

Removes Grievous Wounds on allies before healing them. https://t.co/tiy7Yk3DfC — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 30, 2021

The changes that the League of Legends dev team suggest for Soraka and Dr. Mundo are the following:

Soraka

W

Healing 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 / 240 >>> 100 /130 / 160 / 190 / 220

R

Removes Grievous Wounds on allies before healing them.

Dr. Mundo

Maximum Dosage (R)

Heals 20% of missing HP >>> Gains 15/20/25% of missing HP as bonus HP

Heals 20/45/70% of Max HP over 10 seconds >>> Heals 20/40/60% of Max HP over 10 seconds.

Jeevun Sidhu said:

“A fair amount of champions invest heavily in healing; these two, more than others, are entirely built around healing as the output they actually offer. This is, in contrast, to say, Aatrox, Vladimir, or Swain, who definitely care about healing but have a lot of healing-independent offensive outputs to give their team.”

It’s important to note that these changes that will hit the League of Legends PBE 11.18 cycle are tentative and may not reflect entirely on the official patch when it goes live next week.

