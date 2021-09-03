Riot Games provides first look into Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins for League of Legends

Riot Games has released information on the next skin line to arrive in League of Legends.

The skin line will be divided into two categories, namely Nightbringer and Dawnbringer. Riot Games has been extremely active when it comes to in-game cosmetics. This is because it had released the Coven skin line in patch 11.16. This was followed by the Crime City Nightmare skin and the Phoenix skin line.

Apart from that, the Pentakill skins will also come along with the release of its annual music album in patch 11.18 of League of Legends. It is not surprising that Riot is releasing even more skins as it is extremely profitable for them.

The upcoming skin line in League of Legends will feature Kayn after a long time

Riot has not yet released the individual splash art of the skins that will be showcased within League of Legends. It has, however, released the full roster for the champions that will be part of the above-mentioned skin lines. The names of the skins are:

Dawnbringer Morgana

Dawnbringer Vex

Dawn and Night Kayn

Dawn and Night Yone

Nightbringer Tryndamere

Nightbringer Nami

Two of the primary champions to note here are Vex and Kayn. Vex was supposed to make her entry in September. In all probability, she will be entering the game through patch 11.19. This means that the Dawnbringer Vex skin will also be part of the 11.19 patch, along with others. Kayn, on the other hand, has not received a skin in a long time. He is one of the most neglected champions when it comes to skins.

Therefore, fans are very excited and are eagerly waiting for Riot Games to provide more information regarding the skins. As of now, the price and release date have not been confirmed yet. However, considering Vex is part of the skin line, chances are players will see it in the latter half of September.

Riot also released a trailer specifically to showcase the Kayn skin. This was probably done to attract a great deal more of the fanbase who have been demanding a Kayn skin for ages now.

The trailer also showcases Yone, who has probably received more skins than Kayn in League of Legends. The Crime City Nightmare skin line did not have any legendaries. Therefore, it is possible that Riot Games might release two legendary skins at once, even though it is not confirmed. League of Legends players will have to wait for further clarification.

However, this is not the first time any skin has been released with these names in League of Legends. Currently there are a vast number of champions like Yasuo, Soraka, Aphelios, Karma and others, who are already part of the Nightbringer/Dawnbringer skin line. These new skins will only add to the collection, which is something that Riot has done several times in the past with other skin lines as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is entirely based on early information and is subject to change.

Edited by Sabine Algur