League of Legends and Dota 2 among titles included for Asian Games 2022

The Asian Games will be held in China in 2022 and will feature eight Esports titles. This is a remarkable acknowledgment of Esports being at par with traditional sports.

The Asian Games is a scaled-down version of the Olympics where athletes from Asian countries participate. However, the International Olympic Committee is involved in organizing the event. This is a prestigious international stage for professionals and is considered a pedestal in an athlete’s career.

Usually, players from China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other Asian countries can participate. The idea of the Asian Games is to promote unity and solidarity amongst Asian countries. However, to date, Esports has never been a part of the event.

19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.

Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.

1.Arena of Valor

2.Dota 2

3.Dream Three Kingdom 2

4.FIFA

5.Hearthstone

6.League of Legends

7.PUBG Mobile

8.Street Fighter V pic.twitter.com/HDcKHxFzT5 — Gametube (@GametubeI) September 8, 2021

There have been various rumors previously regarding the introduction of Esports. However, it seems that those rumors might just become a reality.

The introduction of Esports into the Asian Games might pave the way for representation at the Olympics as well

League of Legends and Dota 2 are two of the eight Esports titles that have found a place within the Asian Games. Undoubtedly, these two are the most profound in scale and worldwide popularity amongst all the titles. Therefore, if the fans provide enough traction, it is highly possible that eventually, it might convince even Olympic games to introduce the same.

Esports is not the same as it used to be several years earlier. It is no longer the niche aspect where people still argue whether to consider it sports. Esports athletes have to work hard and have to dedicate and practice as much as traditional sports athletes. Apart from that, teamwork is essential for success in Esports, and therefore, there is no reason not to consider them within these major sporting events.

The two-day Chefs de Mission Seminar video conference for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is held on September 8, 2021.



The conference announced 482 events of the 19th Asian Games.@AsianGamesOCA #Hangzhou #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/Vy9NC3Lzsk — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) September 8, 2021

The International and League of Legends World Championships are two of the most-watched events on the planet. The level of competition in both of these tournaments has reached a pinnacle where only a few can dream of reaching. Other than that, Esports athletes are now earning more than enough money to sustain themselves as well as their families in the long run. Esports athletes also stream, which allows for additional income once their career comes to a close.

Therefore, it only makes sense that Asian Games finally recognized these aspects and considered Esports a major event in the medals tally.

The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25 and will probably gain several million Esports fans worldwide.

