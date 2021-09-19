League of Legends Professional Team Power Rankings: Worlds 2021 Edition

The League of Legends World Championships is only two weeks away from the start.

As a result, players and teams worldwide are preparing to show up in the best possible shape. The Worlds trophy is the biggest that any team or organization can ever hope for within League of Legends.

Therefore, putting in 100% of the effort is mandatory. The stakes are very high, and the scope for making mistakes is almost zero. However, there are a few teams that have the upper hand ahead of others. In other words, there are a few favorites, a few underdogs, and a few average teams in the eyes of the fans.

Therefore, it is vital to look into the rankings of these teams and how they stand in terms of overall potential in relation to the League of Legends World Championships.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 teams: Ranked from strongest to weakest

It is important to understand that no team is bad within these rankings when playing League of Legends. However, some of them are inherently stronger compared to others. Some had it easy within their regions, while others had to go through a lot to earn a place.

As a result, some of them are better equipped for the challenge and have a higher chance of clinching the trophy in the end. There will be five tiers in total. Namely, S, A, B, C, and D. S denotes the strongest teams while D denotes the weakest.

The strongest League of Legends teams have a higher chance of making it to the end, while the weakest teams will probably go home from the group stage itself.

The rankings have been done by taking into account the current form of the teams, the quality of players, the difficulty level of the regions, the ability to adapt to meta in League of Legends, and the overall balance.

Power rankings for all the teams participating in the League of Legends World Championships 2021:

1. S-tier

FunPlus Phoenix aka FPX (Region- China, League- LPL)

EDward Gaming aka EDG(Region- China, League- LPL)

Damwon KIA aka DWG KIA(Region- Korea, League- LCK)

2. A-tier

MAD Lions (Region- Europe, League- LEC)

Royal Never Give Up aka RNG (Region- China, League- LPL)

T1 (Region- Korea, League- LCK)

Gen. G (Region- Korea, League- LCK)

3. B-tier

LNG Esports (Region- China, League - LPL)

100 Thieves (Region - North America, League - LCS)

Team Liquid (Region- North America, League - LCS)

Hanwha Life Esports (Region- Korea, League- LCK)

PSG Talon (Region - Hong Kong, League- PCS)

Fnatic (Region - Europe, League - LEC)

4. C-tier

Cloud9 (Region- North America, League - LCS)

Rogue (Region - Europe, League - LEC)

Beyond Gaming (Region- Taiwan, League- PCS)

5. D-tier

Unicorns of Love (Region- CIS, League- LCL)

Infinity Esports (Region- Latin America, League- LLA)

Galatasaray Esports (Region- Turkey, League- TCL)

RED Canids (Region- Brazil, League- CBLOL)

DetonatioN FocusMe ( Region- Japan, League- LJL)

PEACE (Region- Oceania, League- LCO)

It is important to understand that upsets happen all the time, and any of the D-tier teams might defeat an S-tier team in the tournament.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

