Top 5 teams in League of Legends World Championships who can win it all

The League of Legends Worlds Championships is the biggest and most prestigious esports tournament within the game.

This means that only the world's best teams participate to have a chance at the coveted trophy, and to write their names in the pages of esports history. However, that is not easy as teams have to go through multiple qualification stages and finish in the top three of their region to get invited.

This means that the stakes are very high, and therefore there is no such thing as undeserved when it comes to the teams that do end up qualifying. However, there are always going to be teams that will be a step ahead of others and will be touted as favorites.

Top 5 favorites to win League of Legends World Championships

The League of Legends World Championships is very unpredictable when it comes to results. Upsets happen a lot of times and therefore, nothing should be taken for granted.

However, there are always going to be favorites who have not only historically performed well, but also cruised through their regional competitions as well.

The top 5 teams who can therefore be considered the best and have the potential to win the League of Legends World Championships are listed below.

1) FPX

FPX are the favorites to win Worlds 2021 (Image via League of Legends)

FPX is by far the most obvious choice when it comes to potential favorites. The team that strolled past G2 Esports in 2019 are back again to claim the throne of the best in the world. Even though they did not win the regional championships, there is no doubt that when it comes to balance, FPX is by far the strongest in the world.

2) EDG

EDG rose to the power rankings after winning LPL summer split (Image via League of Legends)

This is obviously the second-best choice as they won the LPL Summer Split. EDG has historically been a good team. However, they have not had much of a showing since 2017. It seems that they are finally back, and a team that can take down FPX should definitely be revered worldwide.

3) Damwon KIA

Damwon KIA is the number one team in Korea (Image via League of Legends)

Damwon KIA or DWG KIA is the best team in Korea and potentially the second or third-best team in the world. They were champions last season and surely they will put up a major fight this year as well. Their coach Kkoma won the tournament thrice with SKT, and along with their star midlaner ShowMaker, it is possible to repeat the same.

4) T1

Faker would want to win Worlds once more before retiring (Image via League of Legends)

It should be no surprise to see T1 on the list as well. This team did not make it to the Worlds in 2020. However, they seemed like a completely different beast when the 2021 season started. They went all the way to the LCK finals, which in itself is a big feat. Their star midlaner Faker has a point to prove, and he will stop at nothing to win the Worlds once more before retiring.

5) MAD Lions

MAD Lions is the best team in Europe and can challenge LCK/LPL teams (Image via League of Legends)

G2 Esports or Fnatic are no longer the teams that carry the reigns of Europe. It is the MAD Lions era, and after winning both the Summer and Spring Splits, there is no doubt that this team has the quality to go all the way. MAD has played some of the best League of Legends in the world during the regular season and is definitely a team that can compete and defeat the best of LPL or LCK.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

