G2 Esports is rumored to replace everyone but Caps as they start rebuilding their League of Legends team

League of Legends’ super-team G2 Esports has already started to rebuild their roster, as per rumors.

G2 Esports is one of the biggest League of Legends teams globally in terms of ambition and trophies in the cabinet. However, for the first time in their illustrious history, they failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championships. In the case of a team like G2 Esports, failing to qualify is disastrous.

This is because the League of Legends players signed to this team are technically the creme of the crop. Winning splits or Worlds is the obvious goal for a team like G2 Esports. No wonder their CEO Carlos Rodriguez has already started to make moves to rebuild.

Rekkles and Jankos might be on their way out, alongside Mikyx and Wunder as G2 reshapes the League of Legends roster

Initially, there were rumors that Grabbz and Wunder would be the ones who would leave G2. Apart from that, Mikyx is also set to depart, considering he performed subpar in the current season. Brokenblade is rumored to be the replacement for Wunder on the toplane.

A replacement for Mikyx is not yet known, even though rumors suggest that G2 Esports know whom they want to sign. However, Jankos and Rekkles were supposed to be safe, and it was expected that they would get another season.

But that doesn't seem to be the case, as Rekkles and Jankos might also be replaced given that G2 is exploring potential options in the botlane and jungle. While it is understandable that Rekkles might be cut, given that he performed average, it is confusing why they are considering parting ways with Jankos.

Jankos was probably the best player for G2 Esports apart from Caps. However, considering Jankos is 26, G2 might be looking towards the future. Caps is the only players who will be safe from sacking. The G2 midlaner has been phenomenal, even after a collectively average season. Caps probably extended his contract and will likely stay with the organization until 2023.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

