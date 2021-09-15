League of Legends' PBE updates showcase team emotes and icons for Worlds 2021 

The League of Legends’ World Championships, Worlds 2021, is set to start on October 5, 2021.

Players have been waiting for a long time since there was a lot of confusion regarding the venue of the tournament. It was only a week back that the event was shifted to Europe with Iceland set to be the host. However, one crucial aspect that still remains from completing the entire picture is the 11.19 patch update.

This patch is set to introduce a wide number of things and that also includes an event that is set to commemorate the World Championships. Therefore, players can expect rewards to be available, which in turn can be used to obtain skins, emotes and icons.

Worlds 2021 is heading to Iceland! Tune in October 5 - November 6 at https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0. pic.twitter.com/fTFxf42yFH — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 9, 2021

One such reward that players can expect are the team emotes and icons for those who have qualified for Worlds 2021.

League of Legends’ World Championships team emotes and icons will be purchasable from the store

Every year, Riot Games releases a bunch of rewards that commemorate the World Championships. It is the most prestigious tournament within League of Legends and therefore, it makes sense that Riot Games looks to make the most out of it.

The #Worlds2021 skin is here!



Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV will make his PBE debut September 8: https://t.co/DfIaNSQjpz pic.twitter.com/PEfE58Fjol — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 8, 2021

Every year, a skin is released under the “Championship” title and along with that a bunch of other rewards for players to grab. League of Legends patch 11.19 is set to be the final patch that will define the meta at Worlds 2021 and thus all related rewards will also be released alongside the same.

Worlds 2021 team icons as currently showcased in the PBE (Image via Surrender@20)

There are a total of 22 teams that are going to participate in the tournament on a confirmed basis. It was supposed to be 24, however, since the venue shifted to Europe, Vietnamese teams had to cancel their travel plans.

This was on account of Covid-19 restrictions which also led to the cancelation of the Vietnamese summer split as well.

Worlds 2021 team emote as showcased in PBE (Image via Surrender@20)

It is important to note that irrespective of how long the teams remain within the tournament, there will be emotes and icons for all of them in the store to purchase. These are currently available at the PBE as has been showcased by Surrender@20.

Also Read

They will be released on September 23 when patch 11.19 finally hits the League of Legends’ main game client.

Edited by Rohit Mishra