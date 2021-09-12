URF set to return with League of Legends patch 11.19, as game mode hits the PBE server

League of Legends’ next patch is going to bring back the fan-favorite mode known as URF.

URF stands for Ultra Rapid Fire Mode, where players get to play their favorite champions with lowered ability cooldowns and overall fast-paced gameplay. URF is extremely popular amongst fans as it gives a sense of power fantasy to the players.

The extra-busted champions will cause an insane amount of chaos within the summoner’s rift due to the excessive spell spam and the impact of the various overpowered abilities. However, within this mode, players only get to play the champions that are assigned to them randomly.

This will change in the upcoming version of the URF, and players might be able to sync with their teammates a lot more rather than going haywire.

The new version of URF within League of Legends will make the game mode feel much more balanced

The primary issue that players often face in URF is that sometimes one team gets all the overpowered champions. On the other hand, the opposite team might get weak champions leading to a very frustrating turn of events. Players have complained a lot about All Random URF and that it is not fun when the game forces them to play what they do not like.

Therefore, as per Riot dev Reina Sweet, they will be bringing Classic URF, where players will pick the champions they want within League of Legends. In a recent tweet, Reina Sweet talked about aspects where the team needs to implement certain feedback into the modes before they are released. They have listened to the various input provided by the players and have decided that the URF is ready to be released.

But that also doesn't mean that "the next mode is Ultimate Spellbook". Just the opposite. When we ask for ideas pertaining to a mode, it implies that there will be at least some amount of time before that mode will released in order to actually apply that feedback. [3/4] — Reina Sweet (@ReinaSweet) September 9, 2021

Currently, URF is available in PBE, and players are enjoying the game mode a lot. The upcoming champion, Vex, is also available on League of Legends PBE, and players are saying that she feels busted on URF. It is understandable as being a new champion. She will feel a bit overtuned. On top of that, since players are spamming the skills, she will feel even more broken than expected.

The next patch within League of Legends will introduce URF and Vex and will be released on September 23. This is also the second part of the Worlds 2021 patch, which will start on October 5. Therefore, apart from the fun aspects of the patch, it is also going to be vital in terms of meta and how it affects Worlds as a tournament.

